Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Adcounty Media IPO booked 251x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Adcounty Media IPO booked 251x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Adcounty Media IPO: Investors can verify their IPO allotment status by visiting the official websites of the BSE and Skyline Financial Services

initial public offering, IPO

Shares of Adcounty Media are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Friday

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Adcounty Media India IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the digital marketing solutions company Adcounty Media India is expected to be finalised today, Wednesday, July 2, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Adcounty Media, which closed for public bidding on Tuesday, July 1, received an overwhelming response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by 251.7 times.
 
Investors bid for 1,076.48 million equity shares, which was 251.7 times the public issue size of 4.27 million shares, through 3,06,037 applications, according to BSE data.
 
After the allotment process is completed, investors can verify their IPO allotment status by visiting the official websites of the BSE and Skyline Financial Services, the designated registrar for the Adcounty Media IPO. Alternatively, they can use the direct links provided below to check their allotment status online:   ALSO READ | When is NSE IPO coming? A Motilal Oswal report may have an answer
 

Check Adcounty Media IPO allotment status on BSE:

 

Check Adcounty Media IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services:

Also Read

market, stock trading, trading

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex, Nifty settle flat; PSB, Metal stocks gain; FMCG, IT drag

Upcoming IPO

Meta Infotech IPO opens on July 4: Check price band, lot size, key dates

IPO

Last day! Neetu Yoshi IPO ends today; Subscription rises 6.5x, GMP up 33%

IPO

IPO Calendar: HDB Financial, Sambhv Steel among 19 firms to debut next week

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Mayasheel Ventures makes positive market debut; shares list at 23% premium

Adcounty Media grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Adcounty Media were trading at ₹135 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹50 or 58.8 per cent compared to the upper price band of ₹85 per share, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. 

Adcounty Media IPO details

The Jaipur-based company aims to raise ₹50.69 crore through a fresh issue of 5.96 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. Shares of Adcounty Media are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Friday, July 4. 

Narnolia Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager. 

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to use the net fresh issue proceeds to meet capital expenditure requirements, working capital requirements, and expenses for the unidentified acquisition of the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.   ALSO READ | Crizac invites bids for ₹860 crore IPO: GMP 8%, should you subscribe?

About Adcounty Media India

Incorporated in May 2017, Adcounty Media India is a BrandTech company focused on providing end-to-end solutions to brands, covering everything from branding to performance optimisation. It serves a diverse range of clients spanning various industries. The company operates multiple websites across various verticals, offers mobile apps, and provides a programmatic tool called BidCounty. Its range of services includes Programmatic Advertising and Search Engine Optimisation (SEO).

More From This Section

BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises nearly 100 pts, Nifty nears 25,600 in pre-open

cars, automobile sector, automobile industry, car

Nomura maintains FY26 auto growth forecasts despite June wholesale miss

Gold bars

Gold rally to hit a snag? Motilal Oswal says upside needs fresh triggers

PremiumMarkets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Leverage trades via MTF gather steam as market momentum picks up pace

ipo market listing share market

Crizac invites bids for ₹860 crore IPO: GMP 8%, should you subscribe?

Topics : Stock Market SME IPOs IPOs BSE SME Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon