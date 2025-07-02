HDB Financial shares list at 13% premium on BSE, beats GMP estimates
Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹841.05, up 0.72 per cent from the listing price and 13.5 per cent from the issue priceSI Reporter New Delhi
HDB Financial Services IPO:
Shares of retail-focused non-banking financial services company (NBFC) HDB Financial Services made a solid debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO)
On the BSE, HDB Financial shares listed at ₹835 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹95 or 12.83 per cent from the IPO issue price of ₹740.
Similarly, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), HDB Financial shares listed at a premium of ₹95 or 12.8 per cent, at ₹835 per share, against the IPO issue price. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹841.05, up 0.72 per cent from the listing price and 13.5 per cent from the issue price.
HDB Financial IPO listing came below the grey market estimates. Ahead of their debut, the unlisted shares of the company were seen trading at ₹814 per share, up ₹74 or 10 per cent from the upper end price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.
HDB Financial Services IPO details
HDB Financial IPO was a book-building issue of ₹12,500 crore, which comprised a fresh issue of 33.8 million equity shares aggregating to ₹2,500 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 135.1 million equity shares aggregating to ₹10,000 crore. The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹700-740 with a lot size of 20 shares, and was open from June 25 to June 27.
HDB Financial IPO received a decent response from investors and closed with an overall subscription of 16.69 times, according to BSE data. The highest demand for the HDB Financial IPO came from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 55.57 times the portion reserved for them, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 9.99 times, and retail investors at 5.31 times.
The basis of allotment of HDB Financial IPO shares was finalised on Monday, June 30.
HDB Financial Services IPO objective
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise net fresh issue proceeds to augment its Tier-I capital base and meet future capital requirements, including onward lending arising from business growth.
About HDB Financial Services
Incorporated in 2007 as a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, HDB Financial Services is the seventh largest retail-focused NBFC in India in terms of the size of the total gross loan book at ₹902.2 billion as of March 31, 2024, according to a CRISIL report. The company is categorised as an upper-layer NBFC by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It offers a large portfolio of lending products that caters to a growing and diverse customer base through a wide omnichannel distribution network. HDB's lending products are offered through its three business verticals, including Enterprise Lending, Asset Finance and Consumer Finance.
