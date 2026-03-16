Central Mine Planning IPO opens Mar 20: Check price band, size, dates, GMP

Central Mine Planning IPO: Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDI) , a state-owned consultancy firm under Coal India, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, March 20, 2026. The company has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹163 to ₹172 per share.

The company aims to raise ₹1,842 crore through an offer for sale (OFS) of 107.1 million shares. Under the OFS, Coal India is the promoter selling shareholder. There is no fresh issue component.

Incorporated in 195, CMPDI offers consultancy and support services for the entire spectrum of coal and mineral exploration and mine planning and design services. Its services include infrastructure engineering, environmental management, geomatics, specialised technology services, and management systems, primarily for the coal industry as well as for other minerals. It is one of the largest coal and mineral consultancy companies in India with 61 per cent of market share in Fiscal 2025. CMPDI conferred the status of Mini Ratna (Category II) company in 2009 and was further upgraded to the status of Mini Ratna (Category I) company in 2019.

Central Mine Planning IPO GMP READ | GSP Crop Science IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Central Mine Planning were trading at ₹240, commanding a premium of ₹13 or 5.7 per cent against the upper end of the price band. Here are the key details of Central Mine Planning IPO: Central Mine Planning IPO key dates According to the RHP, Central Mine Planning's IPO will open for public subscription on March 20 and close on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, March 25, 2026. CMPDI will make its debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Monday, March 30, 2026.