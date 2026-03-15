War-driven selloff erodes $447 bn off India mcap, close to Covid crash

The broad-based fall across markets underscores growing investor anxiety that the escalating conflict could undermine global economic growth and trigger supply shocks.
A sharp spike in global crude prices and fears of prolonged disruption to energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil trade, have unsettled financial markets. Brent crude, which was around $70 a barrel before the outbreak of the war, is currently trading at about $103 a barrel.
The risks from the surge in oil prices are particularly acute for India, one of the world’s largest crude importers. Because India imports more than 80 per cent of its crude oil requirement, the jump in prices leaves its economy highly sensitive to instability in oil-rich West Asia.