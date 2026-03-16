Nomura cuts Dec 2026 Nifty target by 15%; mid, smallcaps at risk

Nomura has slashed its December 2026 target for the Nifty 50 by 15 per cent to 24,900 levels amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. While the new target is up nearly 7 per cent from the current (Nifty 50) levels, it is 15 per cent lower from Nomura’s earlier projection of 29,300 for the index.

The research and broking house sees up to 10 – 15 per cent risk to consensus earnings estimates for FY27F in case oil prices remain at elevated levels.

ALSO READ: West Asia war updates: Trump warns Nato over Hormuz; Brent above $105 “We reset our Nifty target at 24,900 from 29,300 earlier. Our base case assumes a 7.5 per cent reduction in consensus earnings estimates with P/E multiple at 18.5x (earlier 21x). We see December Nifty target in the range of 21,000 – 29,100 with our bull-case assuming an immediate de-escalation of geopolitical tensions,” wrote Saion Mukherjee, head of India equity research at Nomura in a recent note.

The Indian markets (Nifty) have corrected 8 per cent over the past two weeks, and such a steep correction, Nomura said, was recorded on two occasions in the past decade – one during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, and second at the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022. ALSO READ: West Asia conflict: Dubai airport shut, flights diverted after drone attack “The market valuations in terms of P/E or spread over bond yields are at the low-end of the valuation band that prevailed over the past four years. An additional 5 per cent correction (similar to the correction during the Russia-Ukraine war) is a distinct possibility in the near-term, with small- and mid-cap stocks at relatively greater risk. Adverse flow dynamics can drive markets even lower in the short term,” Mukherjee wrote.

Through this phase of market correction, Nomura expects coal, oil producers, healthcare, pharma, staples and telecom sectors to outperform. While the research and brokerage house remains constructive on these sectors, it finds valuations demanding in the healthcare and staples spaces. Oil price shock The revision in its Nifty target and the risk to corporate earnings, Nomura said, stems from the sharp rise in crude oil prices that have shot past the $100 per barrel (bbl) mark given the developments with the Strait of Hormuz (SoH). The last time oil prices surged past $100/bbl was in 2022 following the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The current geopolitical escalation, Nomura believes, is more concerning as the SoH accounts for 20-25 per cent of global trade in oil and LNG versus Russian supplies of around 8-10 per cent.

For India, the impact is likely to be magnified as the SoH accounts for 43 per cent and 63 per cent of the country's crude oil and LNG imports, respectively. “Unlike the unprecedented closure of the SoH, the Russian supplies largely remained intact. Thus, investors are likely to be more concerned about the current situation as it is more disruptive to energy supplies and prices. There are no signs of the disruptions ending at the moment," Nomura said. ALSO READ: Asian markets wary as oil prices climb amid conflict in West Asia Supply disruptions, the research and brokerage house said, can adversely impact industrial production as almost all manufacturing industries have linkages to the oil and gas supply chain.