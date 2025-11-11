Home / Markets / News / Cera Sanitaryware share slips 3% on weak Q2 results; profit tanks 17% YoY

Cera Sanitaryware share slips 3% on weak Q2 results; profit tanks 17% YoY

Cera Sanitaryware share price dropped after the company reported a weak set of results in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26).

Cera Sanitaryware Limited, founded in 1980 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, is a leading Indian manufacturer of building products offering a comprehensive range of sanitaryware, faucets, tiles, and wellness products such as bathtubs and shower panels.
Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 1:01 PM IST
Cera Sanitaryware share price today: Cera Sanitaryware share price was under pressure on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, with the scrip dropping up to 2.72 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹5,760 per share.
 
At 12:45 PM, Cera Sanitaryware share price was trading 2.22 per cent lower at ₹5,790 per share. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading flat at 83,484.75 levels.
 

Why did Cera Sanitaryware share price drop in trade today?

 
Cera Sanitaryware reported a subdued performance for the September quarter (Q2FY26), with net profit declining 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹56.6 crore from ₹68 crore in the same period last year (Q2FY25). 
 
Revenue was marginally lower Y-o-Y at ₹488 crore compared to ₹490 crore a year ago. 
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 3.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹67 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹69.6 crore in Q2FY25, while operating profit margin (OPM) slipped to 13.7 per cent from 14.2 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year.
 

About Cera Sanitaryware 

 
Formerly known as Madhusudan Oils and Fats Limited, the company adopted its current name in December 2002 to reflect its strategic focus on bathroom and kitchen solutions. 
 
Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Kadi, Gujarat, is equipped with advanced technologies like 3D printing and robotic glazing, underscoring its commitment to precision, innovation, and quality.
 
With a strong presence across India through a network of over 11,000 retailers and 153 style galleries, Cera markets its offerings under multiple brands like ‘Jeet’ for mass-market consumers and ‘Cera’ and ‘SVA2’ for the premium segment. The company has built a strong reputation for its design-led innovation, superior product quality, and technological leadership. 
 
The market capitalisation of Cera Sanitaryware is ₹7,546.35 crore, BSE data showed. The company falls under the BSE 500 index.
 

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

