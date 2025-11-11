Home / Markets / News / Eternal below 100-DMA, Swiggy at 200-DMA; how to trade these 2 stocks?

Eternal below 100-DMA, Swiggy at 200-DMA; how to trade these 2 stocks?

Eternal stock is seen trading below the 100-DMA support after May 2025; whereas Swiggy is seen testing the long-term moving average for the first-time since its debut.

Eternal stock is seen testing the 100-DMA, while Swiggy 200-DMA on the charts.
Eternal stock is seen trading below the 100-DMA support after May 2025; whereas Swiggy is seen testing the long-term moving average for the first-time since its debut.
Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of quick-commerce companies - Eternal, formerly known as Zomato and Swiggy have declined around 18 per cent each from their respective highs of ₹366 and ₹460 hit on October 16, 2025.  The markets have attributed the recent fall in Eternal and Swiggy share prices to earnings disappointment. Eternal reported a 63 per cent dip in net profit at ₹65 crore for Q2FY26; while Swiggy's net loss widened from 626 crore in Q2FY25 to ₹1,092 crore in the recently concluded September quarter.  On the technical charts, both Eternal and Swiggy are seen trading around the key long-term moving averages. Eternal is seen trading below its 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA) for the last three trading sessions. The stock last quoted below this long-term average in May 2025.  Similarly, Swiggy is seen testing its 200-DMA support for the first-time since its listing. Swiggy debuted on the stock exchanges last November.  Given the significance of these long-term moving averages, which are technically considered as key indicators, what should be your trading strategy at these counters? Here's what to expect from Eternal and Swiggy stocks going ahead. 

Eternal

Current Price: ₹303  Likely Target: ₹345 / ₹268  Upside Potential: 13.9%  Downside Risk: 11.6%  Support: ₹290  Resistance: ₹308; ₹322; ₹336  Eternal stock looks slightly oversold on the daily chart, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovering around 31-odd levels. That apart, the weekly chart suggests presence of near support at ₹290. Break of the same, can drag the stock towards the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹268 - this implies a downside risk of nearly 12 per cent from here. 
 
  On the other hand, in case, Eternal stock manages to hold above ₹290 support, it can attempt a pullback to ₹345 levels, hints the medium-term chart. The stock is likely to face interim resistance around the 100-DMA at ₹308 followed by ₹322 and ₹336. 

Swiggy

Current Price: ₹393  Likely Target: ₹435 / ₹343  Upside Potential: 10.7%  Downside Risk: 12.7%  Support: ₹383; ₹371  Resistance: ₹412; ₹426  Swiggy stock is seen testing the 200-DMA support at ₹383 in the last two trading sessions. The bias at the counter is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as the 200-DMA is held on a closing basis. On the upside, the stock can jump back to ₹435, with interim resistance likely around ₹412 and ₹426 levels. 
 
  On the flip side, break and sustained trade below the 200-DMA, can open the doors for an extended dip towards ₹343. Interim support for Swiggy can be anticipated around ₹371. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty recoup losses; IT, auto stocks lead; Oct equity inflows dip 19%

India to be 3rd-largest economy by 2028; equities remain pricey: UBS

Defence stocks extend rally; Dynamatic, MTAR hit 52-wk highs in weak market

Vikran Eng shares rally 9% on Q2 results, ₹1,642-crore order win

India, US trade deal not priced in yet; can bring back FII flows: Analysts

Topics :Stock MarketZomatoSwiggyMarket technicalsTrading strategiestechnical calllstechnical analysistechnical chartsStocks to buyStocks to avoid

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story