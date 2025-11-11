Eternal below 100-DMA, Swiggy at 200-DMA; how to trade these 2 stocks?

EternalCurrent Price: ₹303 Likely Target: ₹345 / ₹268 Upside Potential: 13.9% Downside Risk: 11.6% Support: ₹290 Resistance: ₹308; ₹322; ₹336 Eternal stock looks slightly oversold on the daily chart, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovering around 31-odd levels. That apart, the weekly chart suggests presence of near support at ₹290. Break of the same, can drag the stock towards the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹268 - this implies a downside risk of nearly 12 per cent from here.
SwiggyCurrent Price: ₹393 Likely Target: ₹435 / ₹343 Upside Potential: 10.7% Downside Risk: 12.7% Support: ₹383; ₹371 Resistance: ₹412; ₹426 Swiggy stock is seen testing the 200-DMA support at ₹383 in the last two trading sessions. The bias at the counter is likely to be cautiously optimistic as long as the 200-DMA is held on a closing basis. On the upside, the stock can jump back to ₹435, with interim resistance likely around ₹412 and ₹426 levels.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app