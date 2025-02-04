Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Chamunda Electricals IPO takes off; subscription soars 10x, GMP hits 22%

Chamunda Electricals IPO takes off; subscription soars 10x, GMP hits 22%

Chamunda Electricals unlisted shares were trading at around Rs 61 apiece, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 11 or 22 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band

ipo market listing share market
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 2:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The initial public offering (IPO) of Chamunda Electricals, which opened for public subscription today, has received an overwhelming response from investors so far. The Rs 14.60 crore offering, available at a price band of Rs 47-50 per share with a lot size of 3,000 shares, has been oversubscribed by 10 times as of 2:30 PM on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.
 
The strong demand for this SME IPO is also reflected in the grey market, where the company's shares are commanding a strong premium. Sources tracking grey market activities revealed that Chamunda Electricals unlisted shares were trading at around Rs 61 apiece, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 11 or 22 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band.
 
Chamunda Electricals IPO comprises a fresh issue of 29,19,000 equity shares and will remain open for public subscription until Thursday, February 6, 2025. Investors can bid for a minimum of 3,000 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor requires a minimum of Rs 1,50,000 to bid for one lot (3,000 shares), whereas high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) need to bid for at least two lots (6,000 shares), amounting to Rs 3,00,000.
 
The basis of allotment for Chamunda Electricals IPO shares is tentatively scheduled to be finalised on Friday, February 7, 2025. Successful allottees will receive their shares by Monday, February 10, 2025.
 
Shares of Chamunda Electricals are expected to be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively by Tuesday, February 11, 2025.
 
Ahead of the public issue, Chamunda Electricals announced that it had raised Rs 4.11 crore from anchor investors through a bidding process that concluded on February 3, 2025. Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue, while GYR Capital Advisors is acting as the book-running lead manager.

Also Read

Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO listing: Shares list flat on NSE, down on BSE

Markets Today: GIFT Nifty; Trump Tariffs; FIIs; Titan Q3; Dr. Agarwal's IPO

Malpani Pipes IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Dr Agarwal's Health Care IPO allotment; check status, GMP, listing date

Biocon Biologics plans IPO for biosimilars business by Mar 2026: CEO

 
According to its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the IPO proceeds for capital expenditure, including the purchase of new testing kits and equipment, funding working capital requirements, repayment of term loans and cash credit, general corporate purposes, and issue-related expenses.
 
Chamunda Electricals is engaged in providing specialized services, including the operation and maintenance of substations up to 66 KV, testing and commissioning of electrical substations up to 220 KV, and managing a 1.5 MW solar power generation park. The company’s scope of work also includes the erection of Extra High Voltage (EHV) class equipment, structures, earthing, control cable works, and other associated services for substations up to 220 KV (D Class).
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 1,400 pts to 78,600; SMIDs gain 1%; L&T, Adani Ports, TaMo, RIL lead

Why Sensex surged 1,250 pts today despite a trade war brewing in the US?

Preview: Will SBI Q3 profit rise or fall? Provisions hold key, say analysts

Swiggy Q3 preview: Analysts expect loss to widen QoQ, revenue may rise 10%

Manappuram Finance rallies 5% on heavy volumes; hits over 4-month high

Topics :IPO listing timeIPO GMPinitial public offerings IPOsIPOsSME IPOsNSE SME platformipo filingIPO REVIEW

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story