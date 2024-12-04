Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends 'Buy' on these three stocks today

Buy OFSS, CMP Rs 12,524, Stop Loss Rs 12,130, Target Rs 13,300

The price has breached out of a consolidation zone and has given its highest daily close ever. It is perfectly respecting its 100 DEMA with slight dips being bought into. The RSI momentum indicator is positively placed which has bullish implications.

Buy City Union Bank, CMP Rs 182, Stop loss Es 177, Target Rs 195

The stock has given a range breakout reaching new life highs on the daily chart. Buying was visible across the banking space which may support the up move. The MACD Indicator has given a bullish crossover which confirms the momentum.

Buy TVS Motor, CMP Rs 2,556 Stop loss Rs 2,480, Target Rs 2,710

The price has bounced back up after taking support at its 200 DEMA and a volume surge visible on the daily chart. The ROC indicator is headed up which suggests bullish momentum. (This article is by Chandan Taparia, head derivatives & technicals, wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.)