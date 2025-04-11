Cipla share price jumps 5% as USFDA okays cancer drug Paclitaxel

Cipla share price: Pharmaceutical major Pharmaceutical major Cipla shares were in demand on Friday, April 11, 2025, as the scrip popped up to 5.11 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,488.80, upon securing USFDA approval for cancer drug.

The company said that USFDA has approved the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) submitted for Paclitaxel Protein-bound Particles for Injectable Suspension (albumin-bound), 100 mg/vial, Single-Dose Vial (‘Protein-bound Paclitaxel’) on April 10, 2025.

In an exchange filing, Cipla, said, “We hereby notify that the company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) submitted for Paclitaxel Protein-bound Particles for Injectable Suspension (albumin-bound), 100 mg/vial, Single-Dose Vial (‘Protein-bound Paclitaxel’) on April 10, 2025.”

However, the product is expected to be launched in H1 FY 2025-26 in the United States of America.

Paclitaxel is used for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer ('NSCLC') and metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas.

Besides, Cipla’s Protein-bound Paclitaxel is an AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Bristol Myers Squibb’s Abraxane® for Injectable Suspension 100 mg/vial.

Earlier this week, the company announced that it will announce its March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results on May 13, 2025.

Meanwhile, in Q3FY25, Cipla reported a strong performance, with its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) surging 48.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,570.5 crore. Revenue from operations rose 7.1% year-on-year to ₹7,073 crore. The robust growth in net profit was driven by a strong showing in the domestic market, a favourable product mix, and improved operational efficiencies. READ MORE

About Cipla Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company with a legacy spanning over 80 years, committed to making quality healthcare accessible to all. The company operates in more than 80 countries and is known for its extensive product portfolio, which includes over 1,500 offerings across various therapeutic areas.

The company is a leader in respiratory care, with innovative drug-device combinations, and has made a significant impact globally through its pioneering efforts in HIV/AIDS treatment—particularly by making triple anti-retroviral therapy more affordable and accessible in Africa.

Cipla continues to focus on affordability and access, especially in emerging markets such as India and Africa, where it holds a strong presence.

The market capitalisation of Cipla is ₹1,19,857.01 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 100 category.

At 10:02 AM, Cipla shares were trading 3.91 per cent higher at ₹1,471.70 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.97 per cent higher at 75,303.39 level.

