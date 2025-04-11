Stocks to Watch Today, April 11: Biocon, TCS, Anand Rathi, TaMo, Sun Pharma

Stocks to Watch today, Friday, April 11, 2025: Stock markets today may open higher in India as they react to US President Stock markets today may open higher in India as they react to US President Donald Trump announcing a 90-day pause on country-specific reciprocal tariffs on 75 countries. At 6:55 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 476 points at 22,956 levels.

During the day, investors will also track the UK's industrial production data and manufacturing data for February, the US' Producers' Pricing Index-based inflation data for March, and

That said, global markets are trading in the red this morning amid profit booking after a stupendous rally on Thursday. Besides, higher tariffs on China, at 145 per cent, by the US is fanning fears of a trade war between the two biggest economies in the world.

Japan's Nikkei was down 4.5 per cent at the time of writing this report, Australia's ASX200 slipped 2 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi edged lower by 1.6 per cent.

Overnight, the S&P 500 fell 3.46 per cent on Wall Street in the US, the Nasdaq Composite slid 4.31 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 2.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch today:

Q4 results today:

Tata Consultancy Services share price:

Anand Rathi Wealth share price:

The wealth management arm of Anand Rathi Group posted a 30 per cent Y-o-Y increase in its net profit to ₹74 crore in Q4FY25, with the total revenue up 22 per cent to ₹241.4 crore. The company announced a final dividend of ₹7 per equity share for FY25.

Avanti Feeds share price, Apex Frozen share price:

Shares of shrimp exporting countries may see notable gains on Friday after US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on the imposition of reciprocal tariffs.

IT, Pharma stocks:

Shares of IT and Pharma companies saw heavy selling pressure amid fears of reciprocal tariffs hitting the sectors. With the Trump administration announcing a 90-day pause, related stocks may see a relief rally today.

Hindustan Copper share price:

The company informed via a stock filing that it has resumed ore production at Kolihan copper mine of Khetri copper complex, Khetrinagar, Rajasthan.

SRF share price:

SRF said that the company's Dahej (Gujarat) facility, intended to produce agrochemical intermediate, a has been commissioned and capitalised on April 10, 2025. The cost of the entire project came at ₹239 crore.

BLS International share price:

BLS International FZE, subsidiary of the BLS International Services, is in the process to acquire 99.90 per cent share capital of BLS VENTURES S.R.L., a company incorporated under the law of Dominican Republic. With this, BLS VENTURES S.R.L. will become a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the company.

Adani Enterprises share price:

Coromandel International share price: The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi company Ma’aden for the long-term supply of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NP/NPK fertilisers. Adani Enterprises could likely start a major smelter plant in India, in the next four weeks, which would be used to refine copper concentrate. The update was shared by Felipe Williams, head of metals, Adani Enterprises, as per a Reuters report.

Tata Motors share price:

Sharing its sales update for financial year 2024-25 (FY25), Jaguar Land Rover India said that the company clocked its best-ever annual retail sales in the previous financial year as it sold 6,183 units during the year. This was 40 per cent higher than the sales in FY24. Dispatches to dealers, meanwhile, were higher by 39 per cent Y-o-Y to 6,266 units.

The Ramco Cements share price:

S.Vaithiyanathan, chief financial officer at The Ramco Cements, sold 10,000 equity shares of the company at a price of ₹945.60 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on April 9, 2025.

Jindal Stainless share price:

Sunsure Energy, an independent power producing company, has signed a 11-MWp long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with JSL Super Steel, a Ghaziabad-based subsidiary of Jindal Stainless.

Bharti Hexacom Telecommunications Consultants India (TCIL), one of the shareholders of Bharti Hexacom, has asked the company to kick start a the process to sell its infrastructure business to Indus Towers.

Bajaj Healthcare share price:

Sanofi India share price: The company's Managing Director, Rodolfo Hrosz, will step down from his post effective April 30, 2025. Hrosz will, however, move to another role within the Sanofi group. The company has appointed Rohan Parekh as the Chief Financial Officer effective April 16, 2025.

Sun Pharmaceuticals share price:

Sharing an update on the company's lawsuit in the US, Sun Pharma informed on Thursday that the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has ruled in favour of the company and has vacated, effective immediately, the preliminary injunction against the launch of LEQSELVI™ (deuruxolitinib) in the United States. While the litigation between Incyte Corporation and the company continues, the preliminary injunction is no longer in effect, it added.

