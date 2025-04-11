Friday, April 11, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Here's why Sun Pharma share price advanced 5% in trade on April 11; details

The rise in the Sun Pharma share price came after a favourable ruling from a US court regarding its planned launch of Leqselvi (deuruxolitinib).

Sun Pharma share price: Pharmaceutical company Sun Pharma shares were buzzing in trade on the last trading day of the week i.e. Friday, April 11, 2025. 
   
On April 9, 2025, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit heard oral arguments in Sun Pharma’s appeal against an earlier decision by the US District Court for the District of New Jersey, which had imposed a preliminary injunction delaying the launch of Leqselvi in the US.
 
 
Soon after the hearing concluded, the appellate court ruled in favour of Sun Pharma, vacating the preliminary injunction with immediate effect.
 
Although the legal dispute with Incyte Corporation remains ongoing, Sun Pharma is no longer subject to a court order preventing or delaying the launch of Leqselvi, the company stated.

“The Company is no longer under a court order that delays or restricts the Company from launching Leqselvi. The Company will disclose Leqselvi launch plans in due course of time,” Sun Pharma said in an official statement.
 

About Sun Pharma

 
Founded in 1983, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is the world’s fourth-largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company, with global revenues of $5.8 billion. With a presence in over 100 countries and 41 manufacturing facilities worldwide, Sun Pharma delivers high-quality, affordable medicines trusted by healthcare professionals and patients alike. 
 
Its diverse portfolio includes over 2,000 high-quality molecules across generics, branded generics, specialty and complex products, OTC, ARVs, APIs, and intermediates—spanning multiple dosage forms such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalers, and topical formulations.
 
The company is ranked among the top generic pharmaceutical firms in the US, especially in the dermatology space, and maintains a strong presence across key emerging markets like Brazil, Mexico, Russia, and South Africa.  
The company consistently invests 6–8 per cent of its global revenues in R&D, supported by a team of over 3,000 scientists, driving innovation in areas like liposomal formulations, lyophilised injections, and controlled-release systems.
 
At 9:36 AM, Sun Pharma shares were trading 4.29 per cent higher at Rs 1,723. In comparison, BSe Sensex was trading 1.49 per cent higher at 74,949.07 levels.
 

