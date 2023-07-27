Stock Market LIVE: Asian indices trade higher after Fed's 25 bps rate hike

The markets are likely eyeing a positive start to Thursday's trading session after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25-5.5 per cent, highest in over 22 years. At 6:55 am, the Gift Nifty quoted 19,983 levels, up 93-odd points. Globally, the US markets ended mixed overnight as the Fed left the door open for further tightening till their target inflation (2 per cent). Dow Jones rose 0.2 per cent, while NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices declined up to 0.1 per cent. Asia-Pacific markets, however, largely rose in early deals. Key indices Nikkei 225, Topix, S&P 200 indices gained up to 0.5 per cent. In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude continued to hover around $83 per barrel, and $79 per barrel, respectively. Back home, market participants will continue to focus on the April-June (Q1FY24) quarter results of fiscal year 2023-24. On Thursday, July 27, companies like Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India, ACC, Indian Hotels, Shriram Finance, Bharat Electronics, are some of the prominent names to report Q1FY24 scorecard.Read More