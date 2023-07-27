Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Asian indices trade higher after Fed's 25 bps rate hike
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Asian indices trade higher after Fed's 25 bps rate hike

Stock market live updates: At 6:55 am, the Gift Nifty quoted 19,983 levels, up 93-odd points

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 7:31 AM IST
The markets are likely eyeing a positive start to Thursday's trading session after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.25-5.5 per cent, highest in over 22 years. At 6:55 am, the Gift Nifty quoted 19,983 levels, up 93-odd points.Read More

Key Events

7:31 AM Jul 23

Japan's Nikkei 225 erases early gains, turns flat

7:28 AM Jul 23

Chinese markets upbeat in early deals: Shanghai Composite up 0.4%

7:26 AM Jul 23

Australian markets inch up: S&P 200 gains 0.7%

7:24 AM Jul 23

US markets ended mixed overnight on Fed's 25 bps rate action

7:20 AM Jul 23

Good morning readers! Stay tuned for market live updates with Business Standard

Stay tuned for market live updates with Business Standard

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 7:21 AM IST

