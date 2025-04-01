Clearing corporation ownership shift remains shrouded with uncertainty

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) plan to hive off clearing corporations (CCs) from stock exchanges remains clouded with uncertainties related to profitability, working capital requirements, and contributions to the Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF), industry sources say.

Unless these areas are addressed, it will be challenging to transfer ownership of CCs away from stock exchanges, they add.

Last week, Sebi Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey flagged ownership of CCs as a key issue—alongside governance, technology and legal concerns—that must be resolved before approving the National Stock Exchange’s initial public offering (IPO).

In November 2024, Sebi proposed diversifying CC ownership, which is currently restricted to stock exchanges. While the regulator argued that independent ownership would help CCs fund technology upgrades, operations and SGF contributions, experts warn that fragmented ownership could complicate these efforts.

“CCs are not-for-profit entities. Sebi will need extensive stakeholder consultations before finalising the proposal. Costs, expenses and capital requirements must be reassessed,” said an industry insider, requesting anonymity. “The regulator must also evaluate whether autonomy truly reduces concentration risk—one of the key reasons for seeking independence.” Sebi may also examine potential conflicts of interest between exchanges and CCs. Though the proposal was not discussed in the recent board meeting, sources say consultations are pending. Under the proposal, the existing shareholders of the parent exchange would be given 49 per cent ownership in the CC on a pro-rata basis, while exchanges would retain 51 per cent stake. The exchanges will then be given a window of five years to reduce their stake to 15 per cent by selling shares to other entities.

“Potential investors may hesitate, as CCs prioritise public utility over profits. Raising capital for the SGF could be difficult if there’s no clear financial upside,” another source noted. Fundraising may also be challenging if entire ownership is diluted among existing exchange shareholders of exchanges—many of whom are retail investors. Globally, most CCs—such as CME Clearing, ICE Clear Credit and Eurex Clearing—are owned by single exchanges. Exceptions include Euroclear (multi-shareholder) and China’s CSDC (dual exchange-owned). India does not permit the DTCC model (member-owned) to avoid conflicts between CCs and clearing members. In India, the Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL) is held by banks, primary dealers and financial institutions.