Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / CNG price hiked by Rs 2 in Mumbai and others, Delhi spared ahead of polls

CNG price hiked by Rs 2 in Mumbai and others, Delhi spared ahead of polls

MGL and other city gas retailers, like Adani Total Gas Ltd, had kept retail prices unchanged for the past two months despite a 20 per cent increase in input cost. And no sooner did assembly elections

Over 40 per cent of sedans sold in India now run on CNG as consumers increasingly prefer cleaner fuels, and also use their cars for business purposes, according to data collated by global data and analytics firm Jato Dynamics.
ndustry sources said CNG prices in Delhi may be revised after assembly elections due in January /February. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 1:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

CNG price in Mumbai as well as several other cities in the country has been hiked by Rs 2 per kg but users in poll-bound Delhi have been spared for the time being, according to city gas firms.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the firm that retails CNG to automobiles and pipes natural gas to household kitchens for cooking in the national capital and adjoining cities, over the weekend raised CNG price by Rs 2 per kg.

Prices were hiked in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and other cities but Delhi, which goes to polls in a few weeks from now, was spared.

With elections out of the way, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) - the city gas retailer in Mumbai, hiked CNG prices in Mumbai and adjoining areas by Rs 2 per kg, according to MGL website.

MGL and other city gas retailers, like Adani Total Gas Ltd, had kept retail prices unchanged for the past two months despite a 20 per cent increase in input cost. And no sooner did assembly elections in Maharashtra conclude, MGL raised CNG prices Rs 2 per kg to Rs 77 in Mumbai with effect from November 22.

Other city gas retailers too have hiked CNG prices.

While CNG rates in Delhi remain unchanged at Rs 75.09 per kg, prices have gone up by Rs 2 per kg to Rs 81.70 in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, and to Rs 82.12 per kg in Gurugram with effect from November 23, according to IGL website.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets off day's high; Sensex 700 pts higher at 79,850; Nifty at 24,150

Power Finance Corporation shares zoom 5% on ex-dividend date; details here

National Fertilizers stock jumps 6% on plans to manufacture nano urea

PESO approval for high-pressure cylinders lifts Time Technoplast stock 5%

Adani Group shares surge up to 7%; extend recovery post Maha poll verdict

When Uttar Pradesh was going to polls in 2022, IGL had revised prices in Delhi but kept rates unchanged for cities in the state.

Industry sources said CNG prices in Delhi may be revised after assembly elections due in January /February.

MGL and IGL did not give reasons for the increase but sources said the hike was warranted because the firms now have to buy expensive gas following a two successive rounds of cut in supplies of regulated or APM gas.

Natural gas, pumped out of the ground and seabed, is turned into CNG for running automobiles. But supplies from domestic fields of ONGC, called APM gas, have not kept pace with CNG demand.

Supplies have been cut twice since mid-September, necessitating city gas retailers to buy costlier non-APM gas or expensive imported liquefied natural gas (LNG).

CNG rates differ from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxes such as VAT which varies.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

CNG retailers want price hike, government wants to see cost breakup

CNG price may go up Rs 4-6 on supply cut, excise duty reduction to ease

Gas distributors IGL, MGL likely to raise CNG prices following 20% APM cut

Reliance gas price hiked to $10.16, CNG, piped cooking gas rates unchanged

Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG launched in India, Check features, engine, and more

Topics :CNG pricesMumbaiDelhi Assembly Elections

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story