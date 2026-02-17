Cochin Shipyard shares jump 7% after winning ₹5,000-crore Defence order

Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd. soared over 7 per cent on Tuesday after it bagged a ₹5,000 crore worth Ministry of Defence order to manufacture five survey vessels for the Indian Navy.

The shipbuilding company's stock rose as much as 7.1 per cent during the day to ₹1,574.5 per share, the biggest intraday gain since January 28 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 5.8 per cent higher at ₹1,555.3 apiece, compared to a 0.38 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:23 AM.

Shares of Cochin Shipyard Ltd snapped a four-day losing streak and currently trade at 8.5 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 4.2 per cent this year, compared to a 2 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Cochin Shipyard has a total market capitalisation of ₹40,827.51 crore.

Cochin Shipyard wins ₹5,000-crore order The company was declared the lowest bidder (L1) in a tender floated by the Ministry of Defence for the construction of five Next Generation Survey Vessels (NGSV) for the Indian Navy. The estimated total order value of the contract is around ₹5,000 crore, the company said in the statement. The company said the final award of the contract will be subject to the satisfactory completion of necessary formalities. Further updates will be provided in due course, it said. Cochin Shipyard also clarified that none of its promoters, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order.