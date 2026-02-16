Valuations reflect growth prospects as Siemens Energy expands capacity

Apart from revenue visibility given the outstanding order book, there are prospects of around ₹1 trillion in new transmission bids per annum over the next two-three years. This implies a big equipment market given the need for high voltage and grid stability equipment. The addressable equipment market may be ₹35,000-50,000 crore every year, and Siemens Energy is a market leader.

The energy transition policy targets 500 Gigawatt (Gw) of non-fossil-fuel capacity by 2030, translating to around 43 per cent of green power consumption by that year. Achieving this means balancing a mix of clean energy with conventional thermal. Overall, the grid will need to evacuate 900 Gw by 2030 (vs 480 Gw now) and much of the new power will be from diverse renewable sources. This creates a big opportunity for Siemens Energy. The generation segment’s growth is estimated to be a bit lower but respectable 10-12 per cent.