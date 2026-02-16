Valuations reflect growth prospects as Siemens Energy expands capacity

Revenue hit ₹1,900 crore, with operating profit at ₹460 crore. Overall gross margin was 44.1 per cent (down 710 bps Y-o-Y), and OPM expanded 210 bps Y-o-Y to 24.1 per cent. OPM, excluding one-offs like forex and commodity gains, was around 19 per cent. Other expenses came down, offsetting the gross margin compression.
In power transmission, revenue hit ₹1,120 crore and segment margin was ₹270 crore, up 60 per cent Y-o-Y, leading to 408 bps margin expansion. In power generation, revenue was reported at ₹790 crore. The segment profit stood at ₹160 crore (up 7 per cent Y-o-Y), with 165 bps Y-o-Y contraction in margin to 19.7 per cent. However, quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), the margin improved by 400 bps in generation.