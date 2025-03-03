Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Coffee Day Enterprise share soars 20%, hits upper circuit; Here's why

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises climbed as much as 19.97 per cent to get locked in the upper circuit at Rs 25.65 per share on the BSE during early trade on Monday

COFFEE DAY SHARES
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 10:14 AM IST
Coffee Day Enterprises share price today: Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises were buzzing in trade on the bourses on Monday, March 3, 2025. The company’s shares climbed as much as 19.97 per cent to get locked in the upper circuit at Rs 25.65 per share on the BSE during early trade on Monday.
 
A combined total of nearly 0.53 million equity shares of Coffee Day Enterprises, estimated to be worth around Rs 1.36 crore, have changed hands on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today. The trading of Coffee Day Enterprises shares has been halted since then.
 
The upward movement in Coffee Day Enterprises' share price followed the news that the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal in Chennai allowed the appeal filed by the company and set aside the proceedings of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process initiated against the company, according to an exchange filing submitted by the company.
 
Coffee Day Enterprises operates various businesses, including coffee, logistics, financial services, and hospitality. The company owns and operates café chain outlets under the Café Coffee Day brand, as well as resorts and hotels. The company is also engaged in the purchase and sale of coffee beans. It primarily operates café chain outlets under the Café Coffee Day (CCD), The Lounge, and The Square brand names. It is also involved in the retail sale of coffee beans and powder for household consumption, as well as to restaurants and eateries through Coffee Day Fresh & Ground outlets. Additionally, it operates kiosks under the Coffee Day Xpress brand and vending machines under the Coffee Day Beverages brand.
 
As of March 3, 2025, Coffee Day Enterprises' market capitalisation stands at Rs 541.86 crore. The company is a constituent of the BSE SmallCap index.

Coffee Day Enterprises' shares were trading at their all-time high of Rs 374.60 per share on January 22, 2018.
 
The company’s share price has dropped nearly 32 per cent in the last six months and around 54 per cent in the last year.
 
Coffee Day Enterprises shares hit their 52-week high of Rs 74.54 per share on April 16, 2024, while they fell to their 52-week low of Rs 21.38 on February 24, 2025.
 
Meanwhile, the benchmark equity indices were trading in negative territory on Monday, March 3. The BSE Sensex was down by 221 points at 72,976 levels, while the Nifty 50 traded 0.28 per cent lower at 22,062 levels.
 
First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

