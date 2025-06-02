Coffee Day shares slip 5% after Q4 results; loss narrows to ₹114 crore

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises declined over 5 per cent even after its net loss narrowed to ₹114.16 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year (Q4 FY25).

Coffee Day Enterprises' stock fell as much as 5.03 per cent during the day to ₹30.4 per share, the biggest intraday fall since March 13 this year. As of 12:25 PM, the stock was down 3.7 per cent at ₹30.8 apiece, compared to a 0.3 per cent decline in Nifty50.

Shares of the company extended their losses for the third straight day, but have risen 36 per cent this year, compared to a 4.1 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. Coffee Day Enterprises has a total market capitalisation of ₹642.42 crore, according to BSE data.

Coffee Day Enterprises Q4 results The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹114.16 crore for Q4 FY25, a decline from a loss of ₹296.40 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the company reported a loss of ₹296.40 crore in the December quarter. Revenue from operations in Q4 FY25 stood at ₹268.03 crore, growing around 7 per cent from ₹250.65 crore in Q4 FY24. For the entire year, Coffee Day reported a consolidated net loss of ₹143.20 crore for FY25, against ₹307.43 crore in FY24. In FY25, the company's total consolidated income was marginally up to ₹1,125.64 crore.