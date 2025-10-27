Home / Markets / News / Coforge gains 6% as analysts turn bullish after Q2, see up to 36% upside

Coforge gains 6% as analysts turn bullish after Q2, see up to 36% upside

On the bourses, Coforge share price zoomed up to 5.98 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,866 per share post Q2 results.

Coforge
Nuvama also highlighted that the company’s solid performance had addressed market concerns regarding margins and cash flow, paving the way for a potential re-rating. | Coforge | Image: X
Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:43 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Information technology (IT) company Coforge reported a robust set of results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q2FY26), with revenue growth, margin expansion, and positive cash flows driving renewed optimism among analysts. 
 
The company posted revenue of $462 million, reflecting a 5.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) increase in constant currency terms, broadly in line with estimates.
 
The company’s earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) margin rose sharply by 250-260 basis points Q-o-Q to 14 per cent, exceeding some analyst expectations. Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹370 crore, reflecting a 86 per cent rise year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and an 18 per cent increase quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), highlighting the company’s operational efficiency and resilience across key verticals. 
Meanwhile, on the bourses, Coforge share price zoomed up to 5.98 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,866 per share. At 9:20 AM, Coforge share price was trading 5.45 per cent higher at ₹1,856.55. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.24 per cent higher at 84,414.69 levels.
 
Japan-based brokerage Nomura highlighted that Coforge’s improvements in Ebit margin and free cash flow should allay previous market concerns.   ALSO READ | Tata Power retains 'Buy' tag from Motilal Oswal; here are the key tailwinds 
“A strong and executable order book provides comfort on near- to medium-term revenue outlook,” the brokerage said, noting that deal wins during the quarter reached $514 million, including five large deals. 
 
Nomura expects the company to post approximately 29 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth for FY26 in US dollar terms, with sustainable Ebit margins around 14 per cent. The brokerage maintained its ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹1,900.
 
Motilal Oswal echoed this optimism, stressing upon the resilience of client spending across verticals. The brokerage noted that Coforge’s 12-month executable order book remained solid at $1.6 billion, up 25-27 per cent Y-o-Y, boosting confidence in the company’s organic growth prospects. 
 
“Revenue, Ebit, and adjusted PAT are expected to grow 32 per cent, 48 per cent, and 59 per cent Y-o-Y respectively in the second half of FY26,” Motilal Oswal said, valuing the stock at 38 times June 2027 projected EPS, with a target price of ₹2,400. The brokerage maintained its ‘Buy’ rating.
 
The improvement in free cash flow was a key highlight, analysts noted. Coforge generated $36.5 million in free cash flow during the quarter, representing 84 per cent of PAT and turning positive from a negative $22 million in Q1FY26. 
 
Analysts attributed this to operational efficiency and better management of working capital. Salary increments scheduled for Q3 are expected to be offset partly by lower ESOP and depreciation costs, helping the company sustain its Ebit margins.
 
Choice Institutional Equities highlighted the company’s strong positioning through technology and innovation. The brokerage noted that Coforge is embedding artificial intelligence (AI) and leveraging proprietary platforms such as Code Insight AI, BlueSwan, and Forgex to drive intelligent automation-led delivery. These initiatives, coupled with large-deal momentum, underpin management’s confidence in sustaining robust growth.   ALSO READ | Brokerages divided on Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC post Q2; Buy or sell? 
Analysts at Choice Institutional now project revenue, Ebit, and PAT to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7 per cent, 26.4 per cent, and 38.6 per cent respectively over FY25-28. The brokerage reaffirmed its ‘Buy’ rating with a revised target price of ₹2,015.
 
Nuvama also highlighted that the company’s solid performance had addressed market concerns regarding margins and cash flow, paving the way for a potential re-rating. The brokerage upgraded its FY26 and FY27 EPS estimates by 2.6 per cent and 4.6 per cent, respectively, and rolled over its valuation to 38 times FY27-28E average EPS. Nuvama retained its ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹2,250 (earlier ₹2,000).
 
Coforge’s growth in Q2FY26 was led by the Travel & Transportation and Banking verticals, which recorded 6.4 per cent and 4.2 per cent Q-o-Q growth in US dollar terms, respectively. The company’s management highlighted that despite seasonal furloughs in Q3, the timely ramp-up of newly won projects and a strong pipeline would likely drive growth in the second half of FY26 (H2FY26).
 
That said, analysts agree that Coforge is well-positioned among mid-cap IT companies. Its strong order book, positive cash flow, and rising margins provide a solid foundation for growth. The company’s focus on technology and large deal wins are seen as key drivers that could continue supporting earnings in the coming quarters.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 450 pts, Nifty tops 25,900; PSBs, realty, metal stocks lead

Brokerages divided on Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC post Q2; Buy or sell?

Rupee trades flat amid easing US-China trade tensions; opens at 87.84/$

Brokerages see near-term upside in Dr Reddy's on Semaglutide, ex-US growth

Stocks to Watch today: RIL, Dr Reddy's Labs, Coforge, Hudco, Container Corp

Topics :The Smart InvestorCoforgeQ2 resultsIT companiesMid-cap IT stocksIT stocksBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAY

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story