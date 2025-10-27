Brokerages divided on Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC post Q2; Buy or sell?

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q2 results: Key highlights
- Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, part of Aditya Birla Capital, reported a flat growth in profit after tax (PAT) at ₹241.3 crore in Q2FY26, as compared to ₹242.4 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
- The company's revenue from operations rose 9 per cent to ₹461.3 crore in Q2, from ₹424.2 crore a year ago.
- Its assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹4.25 trillion at the end of September 2025, a growth of 11 per cent.
- Equity mutual funds AUM rose by 7 per cent Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q to ₹19.2 trillion with equity yields moderating in the 64-65 basis points (bps) range in Q2FY26, as compared to 67-68 bps in Q1FY26.
- Equity share stood at 45.2 per cent, as compared to 47.1 per cent in Q2FY25.
- Passive AUM rose 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹36,100 crore. Further, offshore AUM stood at ₹4,800 crore, as compared to ₹10,600 crore in Q1FY26
- Both its equity and overall Quarterly Average Assets Under Management (QAAUM) market share declined to 4.15 per cent and 6.14 per cent in Q2FY26, respectively, as compared to 4.19 per cent and 6.24 per cent in Q1FY26.
Brokerages' view on Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC stock
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app