Brokerages divided on Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC post Q2; Buy or sell?

“We are lowering FY26E/27E/28E Net operating profit less adjusted taxes (NOPLAT) by 4.3 per cent/6.4 per cent/3.3 per cent and roll forward valuation to Sep-27E,” said Nuvama.

Similarly, BOB Capital Markets maintained ‘Buy’, but cut the target to ₹982 per share from ₹1,000.

According to the brokerage note, the company reported a healthy operating performance during the quarter. However, profit after tax (PAT) was impacted by lower other income. While its funds’ performance has witnessed improvement, sustaining performance over a longer duration (of 3-5 years) would be key, going ahead.

On the other hand, InCred Equities has retained ‘Buy’ and raised its target to ₹1,100 per share from ₹1,000, as it sees a favourable risk-reward ratio.