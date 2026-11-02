Coforge, ICICI Bank, KPR Mill: 3 technical ideas by Choice Equity

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Stocks to buy today

Sachin Gupta , VP – Rresearch, Choice Equity Broking

Buy Coforge in cash above ₹2,045

Stop loss ₹1,935

Target ₹2,250

Coforge is showing a positive technical structure on the daily chart and is currently consolidating near its crucial resistance zone of ₹2,000–2,045. The stock has witnessed a strong recovery from its recent lows and is sustaining above its key moving averages, indicating improving momentum.

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The Ichimoku Cloud setup also remains supportive, while the RSI is hovering around 67, suggesting healthy bullish momentum without entering the extreme overbought zone.

A decisive breakout above ₹2,045, supported by strong volumes, could trigger the next leg of the rally towards higher levels. On the downside, ₹1,935–1,890 is an important near-term support zone, and holding above this area would keep the positive outlook intact. Buy ICICI Bank in cash above ₹1,410 Stop loss ₹1,365 Target ₹1,450/1,480 ICICI Bank is showing signs of recovery on the daily chart and is currently trading at ₹1,398, above its 50-day EMA of ₹1,375.90 and 200-day EMA of ₹1,365.60, indicating an improvement in the overall price structure. The stock has formed a bullish Pole & Flag pattern on the daily chart, which indicates underlying strength and the possibility of further upside. A sustained move above the ₹1,410 resistance zone, supported by strong volumes, could confirm the pattern breakout and open the door for an upside move towards ₹1,450–1,480 in the near to medium term.

On the downside, the ₹1,375–1,365 zone, which coincides with the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, is likely to act as an important support area. Hence, traders can consider fresh buying in ICICI Bank for the short- to medium-term perspective, preferably on a sustained move above ₹1,410, with a strict stop-loss at ₹1,365. Buy KPR Mill in cash ₹1,115 Stop loss ₹1,070 Target ₹1,200 KPR Mill has witnessed a strong breakout from a Falling Channel pattern on the daily chart, supported by a noticeable rise in trading volumes. The stock has been showing signs of recovery after a corrective phase, and the recent breakout indicates improving buying interest.