Competitive intensity in quick commerce to test Eternal's margins

The Q3 FY26 results from Eternal contained two major surprises. One is that Blinkit has achieved adjusted breakeven at the operating profit level a couple of quarters ahead of schedule. The second is Deepinder Goyal moving up the ladder to vice-chairman, with Albinder Dhindsa taking over as chief executive officer (CEO). However, in the near term, Dhindsa will stay focused on Blinkit, while Goyal will continue to be involved in strategy, culture and leadership development. The CEO transition appears to be gradual. The division of responsibility will evolve, but daily execution may continue as normal.