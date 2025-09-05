Home / Markets / News / Concord Control Systems shares jump 7%, hit all-time high; here's why

Concord Control Systems gained 7.1 per cent on Friday and logged an all-time high at ₹2,435 per share on BSE; check out all details

Concord Control Systems share Today
SI Reporter Mumbai
Sep 05 2025 | 11:12 AM IST
Concord Control Systems shares gained 7.1 per cent on Friday and logged an all-time high at ₹2,435 per share on BSE. At 11:00 AM, on BSE, Concord Control Systems’ share price was trading 5.06 per cent higher at ₹2,388 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.29 per cent at 80,487.87.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,504.55 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,435 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹971.15.

Why were Concord Control Systems shares surging?

The stock was in demand after two new developments. First, the company said its board will consider a bonus issue in a meeting on September 7, 2025. 
 
“We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29, 30 and other applicable provisions of the Securities
and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Concord Control Systems Limited (the "Company") is scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 07, 2025, at 12:00 PM to inter alia, to consider bonus issue of securities,” the filing read. 
 
Secondly, the company developed India’s first fully indigenous zero-emission propulsion system. The propulsion system is powered by Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries and features a DC chopper-based drive. Unlike conventional diesel engines that idle continuously and consume fuel, Concord’s system operates only when required, delivering significant fuel savings, higher efficiency, and zero emissions. 
 
Except for a few semiconductor devices, every critical component—including the chopper, Vehicle Control
Unit (VCU), driver display, sensors, and controllers—have been designed and manufactured by Concord Control Systems, according to the filing. The system also introduces several technological firsts, such as
high-voltage battery integration with choppers, CAN-based Vehicle Control Units, and fibreoptic EMI-immune signal transmission. This makes it a pioneering achievement not just in India but globally. 
 
The propulsion, retrofitted on a 700 HP diesel-electric platform, delivers 800A peak current to traction motors while integrating modern safety and efficiency features. These include driver-friendly digital displays, CCTV/DVR monitoring, and a Remote Monitoring System (RMS) for predictive maintenance and real-time diagnostics. Together, these advancements reflect India’s capability to deliver safe, reliable, and next-generation rail technology without reliance on imported designs. 
 
Concord Control Systems manufactures embedded electronics systems and critical electronic solutions supporting India’s next-generation rail infrastructure.

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

