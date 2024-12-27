Jubilant FoodWorks rises 2%, hits 52-wk high on inking pact with Coca-Cola

Jubilant FoodWorks share price: Domino’s operator Jubilant FoodWorks shares saw action on Friday, December 27, 2024, as the scrip moved up to 2.29 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 719.80 per share.

The northward move in the Jubilant FoodWorks share came after the company said that it has signed a pact with Coca Cola India to purchase its portfolio of sparkling beverage products, a move which will allow the Indian firm to serve Coca Cola and other products of the US giant at the outlets of its franchise restaurant chains such as Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin Donuts.

Jubilant FoodWorks, in an exchange filing said, “It is hereby informed that Jubilant FoodWorks Limited has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Coca-Cola India Private Limited, containing the principal terms and conditions for purchase of a portfolio of sparkling beverage products and certain other products from The Coca-Cola Company authorised bottlers, and for conducting marketing activities.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Jubilant FoodWorks will acquire a portfolio of sparkling beverage products and select other items from The Coca-Cola Company’s authorized bottlers, as specified in the MoU.

The company will also carry out marketing activities for these products in the ordinary course of business, as outlined in the MoU. A Master Agreement, based on the principal terms and conditions detailed in the MoU, will be executed between the parties, effective from April 1, 2025. Additional terms and conditions will align with the size and scope of similar arrangements.

About Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL Group), established in 1995, is a leading player in the food service industry across emerging markets. With a network of 3,130 stores spanning six countries—India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, and Georgia—Jubilant FoodWorks has built a robust portfolio of global and homegrown brands. It holds franchise rights for renowned international brands Domino’s, Popeyes, and Dunkin’, alongside its own brands: Hong’s Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese quick-service restaurant in India, and COFFY, a café brand in Turkey.

As the largest Domino’s franchisee outside the US, Jubilant FoodWorks operates Domino’s Pizza restaurants in India and through subsidiaries in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. It also holds exclusive development rights for Popeyes in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan, introducing its iconic New Orleans-style menu to the region.

Additionally, Jubilant FoodWorks manages Dunkin’ Donuts operations in India, offering a diverse range of donuts, coffee, and quick bites. In 2019, the company expanded into Chinese cuisine with Hong’s Kitchen, featuring vibrant designs inspired by Asian street markets.

The market capitalisation of Jubilant FoodWorks is Rs 46,990.88 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 category.

At 9:37 AM, Jubilant FoodWorks share was trading 1.21 per cent higher at Rs 712.15 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.36 per cent higher at 78,753.60 levels.