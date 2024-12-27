Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Star Cement shares zoom 8% as Ultratech to buy 8.6% stake for Rs 851 crore

Star Cement shares zoom 8% as Ultratech to buy 8.6% stake for Rs 851 crore

Star Cement-Ultratech Cement deal: Ultratech has approved to make an investment to acquire non-controlling minority stake for up to 37 million equity shares of Star Cement at a price Rs 235 per share

Ultratech Cement
Ultratech Cement(Photo: PTI)
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 9:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Star Cement shares rallied 7.8 per cent to Rs 247.75 per share on the BSE on Friday after Ultratech Cement said it has agreed to buy a ‘non-controlling’ stake in Star Cement.
 
At 9:25 AM, Star Cement share price today was Rs 240.15 per share, up 4.5 per cent, as against a 0.38 per cent rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.
 
A combined 4.8 million shares have already changed hands on the BSE and NSE till the time of writing of this report.
 
Ultratech Cement shares, on the other hand, rose 1.2 per cent intraday to hit a high of Rs 11,594.85 per share.
 

Ultratech-Star Cement deal

According to a stock exchange filing by Ultratech Cements, the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today, considered the proposal and approved making an investment to acquire non-controlling minority stake for up to 37 million equity shares of Star Cement at a price not exceeding Rs 235 per share, excluding STT; stamp duty and other levies.  
 
“The cost of acquisition would be not more than Rs 851 crore for an 8.69 per cent stake,” Ultratech Cement said. The company expects to complete Star Cement acquisition within a month.

Also Read

Jubilant FoodWorks rises 2%, hits 52-wk high on inking pact with Coca-Cola

Dixon Technologies up 2% as unit inks MoU with Cellecor Gadgets; details

Stocks to Watch, Dec 27: Concord Enviro, Gensol Eng, Dixon Tech, NHPC

Amber extends rally after clarification on demerger; soars 31% in 5 days

Smallcap stock gains 5% on 3:1 bonus share issue, dividend record date news

 
Meanwhile, Star Cement has seen a consistent improvement in its turnover over the year. In the previous financial year, FY2023-24 (FY24), Star Cement reported a turnover of Rs 2,910.66 crore.
 
This was higher than an annual turnover of Rs 2,704.84 crore in FY23, and Rs 2,221.81 crore in FY22.
 
The latest acquisition comes at a time Ultratech Cements has completed the acquisition of 101.3 million equity shares of India Cements, to purchase an additional 32.72-per cent stake in the company.
 
“This, together with the existing shareholding of 7,05,64,656 equity shares (22.77 per cent) of the equity share capital of India Cement, has resulted in the Company’s shareholding increasing to 17,19,55,887 equity shares, representing 55.49 per cent of India Cement’s equity share capital,” Ultratech Cement said.
 
India Cements is, now, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ultratech Cement.
 
Meanwhile, with Star Cement’s stake, too, under its ambit, Ultratech Cement has deepened its position as India’s largest cement producer in the country. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 250 pts higher at 78,750; Nifty at 23,800; Auto, Financials lead

Taiwan outpaces Asia-Pacific markets with over 30% jump in 2024; what next?

Unimech Aerospace IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, listing schedule

Market Today: Nifty today; Unimech IPO allotment; Mamata, Sanathan listing

Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec suggests 'Bull Spread' strategy on Sun Pharma

Topics :Buzzing stocksStar CementUltraTech CementMarketsCement stocksCement sector

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story