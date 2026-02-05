Construction sector set for rebound; Ambit bets on GR Infra, PNC Infra

"Poised for a cyclical rebound," India's road construction sector is moving out of a trough marked by slow tendering and intense competition into a recovery phase led by structural reforms, according to Ambit Institutional Equities.

Ambit said the upcycle is being driven by two key catalysts: front-loading of pre-construction activities to improve project readiness, and a sharply deleveraged National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) balance sheet.

NHAI’s debt-to-equity ratio has fallen from about 50 per cent in FY22 to around 20 per cent in FY25, creating fiscal headroom to support a ₹8.3 trillion project pipeline over FY26 to FY28, analysts said in a report.

The brokerage highlighted that systemic reforms are underway to improve industry efficiency. Along with the multi-year pipeline, accumulated live tenders of ₹1.9 trillion and a 10,000 km awarding target for FY26 are seen as leading indicators of a pickup in activity from the fourth quarter. Ambit noted that Covid-era relaxations had dismantled entry barriers, leading to a surge in bidder participation and aggressive pricing, with peak participation rising to 15-20 players per project. Check Q3 Results today While competition is expected to remain elevated in the FY2026 due to order hunger, amendments in technical and financial qualification norms, and a shift towards larger BOT-Toll projects, should reduce average participation to a more sustainable 8-10 players in the medium term, effectively crowding out smaller contractors, the report said.

Which stock to bet on? Within the sector, Ambit said its framework favours GR Infraprojects , citing superior diversification, large scale, a strong executable order book of about 2.7 times revenue and lean working capital of 47 days. PNC Infratech was ranked as a runner-up, supported by a resilient balance sheet with net debt-to-equity of around 9 per cent and stable Ebitda margins of about 16 per cent. However, execution risks in the water segment, which accounts for about 17 per cent of PNC’s order book, and a longer working capital cycle of 73 days justify a valuation discount to GR Infraprojects, Ambit said.