Crizac shares hit 10% upper circuit on posting Q2 results: quick overview

Crizac shares hit a 10 per cent upper circuit at ₹318.5 per share on BSE, after posting Q2FY26 results. At 10:19 AM, Crizac share price was up 7.7 per cent on BSE at ₹312 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.01 per cent at 83,457.3.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,472.58 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹387.5. per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹270.5.

Crizac Q2 results

In Q2, the company's profit stood at ₹48.3 crore as compared to ₹20.24 crore a year ago, up 139 per cent. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹162.25 crore, as compared to ₹129.87 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 24.8 per cent.

The company's total expenses for the quarter under review stood at ₹105.07 crore, as compared to ₹108.97 crore a year ago.