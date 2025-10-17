Gold outlook: Analyst suggests trading strategy ahead of Dhanteras

Total known global gold ETF holdings surged to a new cycle high of 97.76MOz, now, less than 2 per cent below the all-time high level of recorded in October 2020. Gold ETF holdings, having risen for six straight weeks, are up 18 per cent Y-T-D.

Geopolitics watch:

US President Donald Trump said he would meet Russian President Putin in Hungary to seek an end to the Ukraine war. The date is yet to be decided though. The said meeting will take place a day before Trump's White House meeting with Ukrainian leader Zelenskiy.

US-China trade tension has flared once again following China's recent decision to unveil unprecedented controls on the rare-earth supply chain.US Treasury Secretary Bessent said that there is a possibility of extending a pause of import duties on Chinese goods for longer than three months if China loosens its controls on rare earths. It is to be noted that tariff truce between these two nations is set to end on November 10. Meanwhile, Bessent also floated the idea of a coordinated response to China's export controls. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) called China's export restrictions harmful to a fragile world economy. China, in turn, has blamed the US for recent escalations in trade tensions. In September, after Madrid talks between the two countries, the US Commerce Department came out with a rule that widened the application of sanctions to companies affiliated with blacklisted Chinese companies. As per the rule, subsidiaries that are at least 50 per cent owned by blacklisted companies will face the same curbs as their sanctioned parents with increased focus on due diligence requirements for shipments to entities with significant minority ownership.