Home / Markets / Commodities / Crude Oil rallies as OPEC+ cuts output; Trend reversal unlikely hint charts

Crude Oil rallies as OPEC+ cuts output; Trend reversal unlikely hint charts

On Monday, the MCX Crude Oil futures were seen trading above the 100-DMA for the first time in more than six months. Sustained trade above Rs 6,350 can help the trend turn favourable for Crude Oil.

Rex Cano Mumbai
PremiumWeb Exclusive
Crude Oil rallies as OPEC+ cuts output; Trend reversal unlikely hint charts

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 9:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The MCX Crude Oil futures have surged over 17 per cent in the last ten trading sessions, as prices pulled-back sharply from oversold zone. The OPEC+ surprise output cut adds fuel to the rally in the short-term, but longer-term trend remains negative as Crude Oil futures trades below key moving averages. Here's how Crude Oil and Natural Gas futures are placed on the charts. MCX Crude Oil Bias: Nega

Topics :Crude Oil PricesNatural gas priceCommodity derivativescommodity tradingTrading strategiesOpec oil cutsMulti Commodity ExchangeIndian Commodity ExchangeBrent crude oiltechnical analysis

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 9:52 AM IST

Also Read

MCX Crude Oil may turn rangebound; Natural Gas tests key support at Rs 520

Strong support for MCX Crude Oil seen at Rs 6,850, Natural Gas at Rs 475

Key support for MCX Crude Oil near Rs 6,200; Natural Gas may consolidate

Near support for MCX Crude Oil seen at Rs 6,030; Natural Gas to test Rs 285

MCX Crude oil may find support at Rs 6,400; Natural Gas could test Rs 227

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 60,000

Gold delivers positive returns eight years on the trot; at 16.1% in FY23

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,000, silver jumps Rs 700 to Rs 74,000

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,000, silver jumps Rs 700 to Rs 74,000

Gold price increases by Rs 220 to Rs 59,670, silver remains unchanged

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story