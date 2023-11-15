Home / Markets / News / Crude oil gains on China economic data, strong demand expectation

Crude oil gains on China economic data, strong demand expectation

Brent futures rose 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $82.67 a barrel by 0427 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 15 cents, also 0.2%, to $78.28

Reuters
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 10:33 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Oil prices rose on Wednesday as China's factory output and retail sales beat expectations, a day after the International Energy Agency (IEA) raised its oil demand growth forecast for this year.

Brent futures rose 20 cents, or 0.2%, to $82.67 a barrel by 0427 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 15 cents, also 0.2%, to $78.28.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

China's October economic activity perked up as industrial output grew at a faster pace and retail sales growth beat expectations, an encouraging sign for the world's second-largest economy.

The IEA joined the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) in raising oil demand growth forecast for this year, despite projections of slower economic growth in many major countries.

"It (IEA) sees oil demand remaining healthy. It raised its forecast due to better-than-expected consumption in China," ANZ Research said in a note on Wednesday.

Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut interest rates next spring sent the U.S. dollar down to a two-and-a-half-month low against a basket of other currencies. A weaker dollar can boost oil demand by making crude cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release its first oil inventory report in two weeks on Wednesday. EIA did not release a storage report last week due to a systems upgrade.

For the week ended Nov. 10, analysts forecast energy firms added about 1.8 million barrels of crude into U.S. stockpiles, according to a Reuters poll, in line with from the American Petroleum Institute out Tuesday.

Also Read

India aims to trade electricity with Southeast Asian countries: Report

G20 draft tweaked to reflect dissent on cutting 'unabated' fossil fuels

Oil down on weak economic data, US Fed chief's speech in spotlight

Oil prices fall as China woes offset boost from high US fuel demand

Brent oil hovers above $80 per barrel after US inflation eases: Report

ASK Automotive makes decent debut, lists at 8% premium to its issue price

Can Dabur hold its long-term 15-year old support? Chart check here

Tata Motors up 1% on announcing IPO date for Tata Tech; DVR hits new high

AIF investors in a bind over converting physical units to demat form

UBS Group is calling time on Indian stocks' outperformance over China

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Crude OilChinaeconomy

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India News

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DA

Isro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community

Economy News

Cash-strapped Pakistan sold weapons worth $364 mn to Ukraine: Report

Crude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast

Next Story