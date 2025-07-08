Home / Markets / News / Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP, listing date

Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP, listing date

Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment to be finalised today: Check the direct links to view status, latest grey market premium (GMP), subscription status, tentative listing date, and other key details here

Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment status
The unlisted shares of Cryogenic OGS continue to command a solid premium in the grey markets on Tuesday.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Cryogenic OGS is expected to be finalised today, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Cryogenic OGS, which closed its three-day subscription window on Monday, July 7, received overwhelming demand among investors.
 
The BSE data revealed that Cryogenic OGS IPO was oversubscribed by a whopping 646.47 times by the end of the subscription period.

Here’s how to check the Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment status online

Once the allotment is finalised, investors who have applied for the public issue can check the Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment status on the official websites of the BSE, and MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime), the registrar for the offering.
 
Alternatively, investors can also use the following direct links to check the Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment status online:
 
Check Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx 
Check Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Cryogenic OGS IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹17.77 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.78 million equity shares without any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
 
The public issue was open for subscription from Thursday, July 3, 2025, to Monday, July 7, 2025. Cryogenic OGS IPO was available at a price band of ₹44–47 per share, with a lot size of 3,000 shares.
 
MUFG Intime India is serving as the registrar, while Beeline Capital Advisors acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the Cryogenic OGS IPO.
 
Cryogenic OGS plans to utilise the proceeds from the IPO to fund the company’s working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Cryogenic OGS IPO grey market premium (GMP) today listing estimate

The unlisted shares of Cryogenic OGS continue to command a solid premium in the grey markets on Tuesday. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the company’s shares were trading at ₹79 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹32 per share or 68.09 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.  ALSO READ | Smartworks Coworking IPO opens on July 10; here's all you need to know 

Cryogenic OGS IPO listing forecast

Shares of Cryogenic OGS are tentatively expected to list on the BSE SME platform on Thursday, July 10, 2025. The current GMP trend suggests a bumper listing for the company’s shares.
 
Should the current grey market trends sustain, Cryogenic OGS shares may list at a premium of over 68 per cent. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for assessing the company’s actual market performance.

About Cryogenic OGS

Established in 1997, Cryogenic OGS provides high-quality measurement and filtration equipment and systems through fabrication and assembly for various sectors like oil, gas, chemicals, and the allied fluid industry. The company's comprehensive solutions include design, process engineering, manufacturing, fabrication, assembly, and testing facilities. Cryogenic OGS primarily secures contracts through a competitive tender bidding process as well as through one-to-one inquiries received from its customers.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

