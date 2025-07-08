Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP, listing date

Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Cryogenic OGS is expected to be finalised today, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. The The basis of allotment of shares for Cryogenic OGS is expected to be finalised today, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Cryogenic OGS , which closed its three-day subscription window on Monday, July 7, received overwhelming demand among investors.

The BSE data revealed that Cryogenic OGS IPO was oversubscribed by a whopping 646.47 times by the end of the subscription period.

Here’s how to check the Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment status online

Once the allotment is finalised, investors who have applied for the public issue can check the Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment status on the official websites of the BSE, and MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime), the registrar for the offering.

Alternatively, investors can also use the following direct links to check the Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment status online: Check Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Check Cryogenic OGS IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html Cryogenic OGS IPO details The SME offering, valued at around ₹17.77 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.78 million equity shares without any offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The public issue was open for subscription from Thursday, July 3, 2025, to Monday, July 7, 2025. Cryogenic OGS IPO was available at a price band of ₹44–47 per share, with a lot size of 3,000 shares.

MUFG Intime India is serving as the registrar, while Beeline Capital Advisors acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the Cryogenic OGS IPO. Cryogenic OGS plans to utilise the proceeds from the IPO to fund the company's working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. Cryogenic OGS IPO grey market premium (GMP) today listing estimate Cryogenic OGS IPO listing forecast The unlisted shares of Cryogenic OGS continue to command a solid premium in the grey markets on Tuesday. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the company's shares were trading at ₹79 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹32 per share or 68.09 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.