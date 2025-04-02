CSB Bank shares gained 4.9 per cent in trade on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹315.65 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the private sector lender released its Q4FY25 business update.

Around 10:04 AM, CSB Bank share price was up 2.58 per cent at ₹308.6 per share on NSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.44 per cent at 76,357.35. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹5,353.77 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹419.7 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹266.05 per share.

In its Q4 update released on Tuesday, after market hours, the company's total deposits for the quarter stood at ₹36,861 crore as compared to ₹29,719 crore a year ago, up 24 per cent. The current account savings account (CASA) stood at ₹8,918 crore in Q4FY25 as compared to ₹8,085 crore in Q4FY24.

Besides, term deposits stood at ₹27,943 crore as compared to ₹21,634 crore a year ago.

The bank's gross advance in Q4 was at ₹31,843 crore as compared to ₹24,572 crore a year ago, translating to a rise of 29.59 per cent. Advances against Gold & Gold Jewellery in Q4 stood at ₹14,094 crore as against ₹10,407 crore, up 35.43 per cent.

CSB Bank Q3 results

The private sector lender in its Q3 reported flat growth in net profit at ₹152 crore due to accelerated provisioning. However, on a sequential basis, the net profit of the Kerala-based lender was up 10 per cent.

Its net interest income (NII) declined by 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as interest expenses surged by 43 per cent Y-o-Y during this period. However, other income rose by 75 per cent Y-o-Y during this period.

The lender reported a gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio of 1.58 per cent in the December quarter, compared to 1.68 per cent in the September quarter. Meanwhile, net NPAs were at 0.64 per cent in the December quarter, down from 0.69 per cent in the September quarter.

In the past one year, CSB Bank shares have lost 20 per cent against Sensex's rise of 2.8 per cent.