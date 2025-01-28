Business Standard

CSB Bank Q3FY25 results: Net profit flat at Rs 138 crore, NII dips 2%

CSB Bank Q3FY25 results: Net profit flat at Rs 138 crore, NII dips 2%

Its net interest margin stood at 4.11 per cent in Q3FY25

ILLUSTRATION: AJAYA MOHANTY

Jan 28 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

CSB Bank reported flat growth in net profit at Rs 138 crore in the quarter ending December (Q3FY25) due to accelerated provisioning. However, on a sequential basis, the net profit of the Kerala-based lender was up 9 per cent.
 
Its net interest income (NII) declined by 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as interest expenses surged by 43 per cent Y-o-Y during this period. However, other income rose by 75 per cent Y-o-Y during this period.
 
Its net interest margin stood at 4.11 per cent in Q3FY25.
 
The lender reported a gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio of 1.58 per cent in the December quarter, compared to 1.68 per cent in the September quarter. Meanwhile, net NPAs were at 0.64 per cent in the December quarter, down from 0.69 per cent in the September quarter.
 
 
Advances of the lender grew by 26 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 28,639 crore in Q3, supported by robust growth of 36 per cent Y-o-Y in gold loans. Deposits, on the other hand, grew by 22 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 33,407 crore during this period.
 

Topics : CSB Bank Q3 results Banking Industry

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

