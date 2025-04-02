Shri Ahimsa Naturals post solid debut, shares list at 18% premium

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO listing: Shares of Shri Ahimsa Naturals made a solid market debut on April 2, 2025, following the completion of its Shares of Shri Ahimsa Naturals made a solid market debut on April 2, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO) . The company's shares listed at Rs 140 apiece on the NSE SME, reflecting a premium of ₹21 or 17.65 per cent over the issue price of Rs 119 per share.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO listing almost came in line with the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, the unlisted shares of Shri Ahimsa Naturals were trading at around ₹138.5 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹19.53 apiece, or 16.39 per cent over the issue price, revealed sources tracking unofficial markets.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO details

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO comprises a fresh issue of 4.20 million equity shares aggregating up to ₹50.02 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS), with promoters Nemi Chand Jain and Sumitra Jain offloading up to 1.99 million equity shares aggregating up to ₹23.79 crore. The company raised ₹20.88 crore from anchor investors in the bidding concluded on March 24, 2025.

The SME offering was available for public subscription from Tuesday, March 25, 2025, to Thursday, March 27, 2025, at price band at ₹113-119 per share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO received a favorable response from investors and ended up getting oversubscribed by nearly 62 times. Among the individual category, the highest demand for the SME offering came from the Non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by nearly 182.82 times. This was followed by retail investors at 35 times and Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 21.23 times.

Shri Ahimsa Naturals will not receive any proceeds from the OFS, as it will be given to the promoters selling their shares. Shri Ahimsa Naturals, however, intends to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shri Ahimsa Healthcare Private Limited (SAHPL), for setting up a manufacturing facility at Sawarda, Jaipur, Rajasthan. The company further proposes to use the IPO proceeds for general corporate purposes.

About Shri Ahimsa Naturals

Shri Ahimsa Naturals processes crude caffeine and manufactures Green Coffee Bean Extracts and Caffeine Anhydrous Natural. The company was incorporated in 1990. Its products are utilized in various industries, including food, beverages, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. The company exports to countries such as the USA, Germany, and the UK. Its manufacturing facility in Jaipur, Rajasthan, adheres to international quality and safety standards.