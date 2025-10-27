Cut in earnings expectations, valuations to cap upside in SBI Cards

SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Cards) Q2FY26 earnings were lower than consensus due to high provisioning and operating expenses. Credit costs moderated sequentially, though they remained high (net credit costs at 7.7 per cent vs 8.5 per cent in Q1FY26 and 8.1 per cent in FY25). New card acquisitions and cards-in-force (CIF) growth were subdued — up 3.5 per cent and 9.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), respectively.

SBI Cards recorded strong growth in Q2FY26 retail spends (9 per cent quarter-on-quarter or Q-o-Q) and receivables (6 per cent Q-o-Q), but net interest margin (NIM), fees, operating expenses (opex), and credit cost missed consensus estimates. The NIM stayed flat Q-o-Q despite a 51-basis-point Y-o-Y decline in the cost of finance. Credit cost contracted 4 per cent Q-o-Q to 9 per cent, but consensus expectation was much lower. The return on assets (RoA) at 2.6 per cent declined 75 basis points Q-o-Q and 4 basis points Y-o-Y. This was a mixed result, with improvement in some metrics offset by deterioration in others.

SBI Cards reported Q2FY26 net profit of ₹450 crore, up 10 per cent Y-o-Y and down 20 per cent Q-o-Q, due to higher opex owing to festive offers and corporate pass-backs. The transactor mix (those who pay their bills in full) increased to 44 per cent from 40 per cent in Q1, while the revolver mix declined to 22 per cent (vs 24 per cent in Q1) and the equated monthly instalment (EMI) mix declined to 34 per cent vs 36 per cent in Q1. Yields were affected by higher transactor volume and stood at 16.5 per cent. Spends grew by 31 per cent Y-o-Y and 15 per cent Q-o-Q, led by a revival in corporate spends, which were up 218 per cent Y-o-Y and 61 per cent Q-o-Q. Retail spends rose 17 per cent Y-o-Y and 9 per cent Q-o-Q. The online segment contributed 61 per cent of retail spends. Receivable spending growth should sustain at 10–12 per cent. Management expects momentum in corporate spends to continue.

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio improved by 22 basis points Q-o-Q to 2.85 per cent, while the net NPA ratio improved by 13 basis points Q-o-Q to 1.29 per cent. The expected credit loss (ECL) declined by 17 basis points Q-o-Q to 3.3 per cent, while the provision coverage ratio (PCR) rose 108 basis points Q-o-Q to 55.4 per cent. Gross write-offs stood at ₹1,281 crore. Other expenses included ₹30 crore of stamp duty expenses. Net profit was down 20 per cent Q-o-Q and up 10 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹450 crore, well below consensus. Net interest income (NII) grew 15 per cent Y-o-Y and 3 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹1,730 crore, while NIM was flat Q-o-Q at 11.2 per cent. NIMs are expected to sustain. Fee income as a proportion of total income was stable at 52 per cent. Opex increased 24 per cent Y-o-Y and 17 per cent Q-o-Q, and the cost-to-income (C/I) ratio rose to 56.8 per cent from 50.3 per cent in Q1FY26. RoA stood at 2.6 per cent, and return on equity (RoE) stood at 12.1 per cent.