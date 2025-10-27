Sebi proposes higher threshold, simpler rules for high-value debt entities

The Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Sebi ) has proposed increasing the threshold for identifying high-value debt listed entities (HVDLEs) from ₹1,000 crore to ₹5,000 crore.

In a consultation paper floated on Monday, the regulator also proposed measures to ease compliance requirements for such entities.

The increase in the threshold could reduce the number of HVDLEs by nearly two-thirds — from 137 to 48 entities. In the feedback from market participants, it was noted that the current ₹1,000-crore threshold is disproportionately low for large debt issuers, leading to a regulatory burden.

For instance, the top 50 non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have average annual borrowings in the range of ₹10,000 crore to ₹40,000 crore, and the current threshold is just 2–10 per cent of their annual borrowing programme, indicating that it does not constitute a ‘high value’ in the current market environment.