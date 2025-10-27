Sebi proposes higher threshold, simpler rules for high-value debt entities
In a consultation paper floated on Monday, the regulator also proposed measures to ease compliance requirements for such entitiesKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi
) has proposed increasing the threshold for identifying high-value debt listed entities (HVDLEs) from ₹1,000 crore to ₹5,000 crore.
In a consultation paper floated on Monday, the regulator also proposed measures to ease compliance requirements for such entities.
The increase in the threshold could reduce the number of HVDLEs by nearly two-thirds — from 137 to 48 entities. In the feedback from market participants, it was noted that the current ₹1,000-crore threshold is disproportionately low for large debt issuers, leading to a regulatory burden.
For instance, the top 50 non-banking financial companies
(NBFCs) have average annual borrowings in the range of ₹10,000 crore to ₹40,000 crore, and the current threshold is just 2–10 per cent of their annual borrowing programme, indicating that it does not constitute a ‘high value’ in the current market environment.
Alongside the threshold proposal, Sebi has suggested aligning corporate governance norms for HVDLEs with those for equity-listed entities, including revisions in related-party transaction (RPT) rules, board composition, and secretarial audit requirements.
Other relaxations being considered include exemptions from obtaining shareholder approval for nominee directors of financial sector regulators or those appointed by a court or tribunal, conditional relief in filling up vacancies of key staff, and exemptions from the requirement of shareholder approval for the sale of assets of a material subsidiary to another, as long as the assets are within the group.
Through the proposals, Sebi has also sought to clarify shareholder approval requirements for directors over 75, ease compliance timelines for board committee vacancies, and standardise disclosure formats. The regulator also plans to harmonise rules on related-party transactions (RPTs), introduce clearer norms for secretarial audits, and allow flexibility in compliance timelines during insolvency proceedings.
