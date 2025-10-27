Sebi proposes incentives to boost retail participation in debt securities

India's markets regulator has proposed incentives for certain categories of retail investors to encourage them to invest in public issues of debt securities, a consultation paper showed on Monday.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed to permit issuers to offer incentives in the form of higher coupon rate or a discount to the issue price to allottees such as senior citizens, women, armed forces personnel as well as retail subscribers.
The proposal comes after SEBI's analysis of recent data on public issuance of non-convertible debentures showed that the amount of such issues dropped to 81.49 billion rupees ($927.1 million) in fiscal 2025 from 191.68 billion rupees in fiscal year 2024, the regulator said.
This "emphazises the need to increase retail participation in the debt market through public issues," SEBI said.
The regulator has sought public comments on the proposal by November 17.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app