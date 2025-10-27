Sensex, Nifty rise on hopes of US-China trade deal and Fed rate cut

Indian equity benchmarks advanced on Monday amid optimism over a potential trade deal between the US and China. Expectations of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve at its policy meeting this week also boosted sentiment.

The Sensex gained 567 points, or 0.7 per cent, to close at 84,779 after rising as much as 720 points intraday. The Nifty ended 171 points, or 0.7 per cent, higher at 25,966.

Sensex is 1.2 per cent and Nifty 0.95 per cent away from their all-time closing highs.

The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose by Rs 3 trillion to Rs 472 trillion.

Investor sentiment strengthened following reports that US and Chinese officials had discussed a broad framework for a trade pact. US President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping are expected to meet on Thursday on the sidelines of the APEC summit in South Korea to finalise the deal, according to media reports. ALSO READ: Rupee weakens due to persistent demand for dollar among importers Meanwhile, weaker-than-expected US inflation data raised hopes of a Fed rate cut this week. The US Consumer Price Index rose 0.3 per cent in September, after a 0.4 per cent increase in August. Softer inflation bolsters the case for lower interest rates, which typically boost flows into emerging markets such as India.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned net buyers in October after three months of selling. “Investors will closely track India’s industrial production and US consumer confidence data due on Tuesday. With the earnings season in full swing, markets are likely to see sector- and stock-specific moves in response to quarterly results and management commentary. Overall, we expect a gradual up-move driven by strong global cues, renewed FII buying and expectations of healthy corporate earnings,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Robust quarterly updates from several companies have aided recent gains, though uncertainty over the US-China deal and rich valuations continue to trigger profit-taking at higher levels.