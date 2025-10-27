Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes incentives for select investors in debt public issues

Sebi proposes incentives for select investors in debt public issues

Issuers may offer higher coupon rates or price discounts to retail, women, senior citizens, and armed forces personnel under Sebi's proposal to deepen market participation

Sebi
The decision to offer such incentives would rest solely with the issuer and must be disclosed upfront in the offer document.
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 7:57 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday proposed allowing debt issuers to offer incentives to specific categories of investors in public issues, as part of efforts to deepen participation and revive interest in the debt market.
 
The proposal aims to encourage broader retail involvement and reinvigorate fundraising through public bond offerings, which have seen a sharp slowdown.
 
According to Sebi data, funds raised via public debt issues dropped from ₹19,168 crore in 2023-24 (FY24) to ₹8,149 crore in FY25 — a decline reflecting subdued investor appetite.
 
Under the proposed framework, issuers may extend incentives such as a higher coupon rate or a discount on the issue price to certain investor classes, including retail subscribers, senior citizens, women, and armed forces personnel.
 
The incentives would be designed to attract individuals while also boosting the number of public debt issuances.
 
Sebi has clarified that any higher coupon rate would apply only to the initial allottee and would lapse in case of transfer or transmission of the bonds.
 
The decision to offer such incentives would rest solely with the issuer and must be disclosed upfront in the offer document.
 
The proposal draws parallels with existing practices in other investment segments.
 
For instance, in an offer for sale (OFS) by promoters through stock exchanges, issuers are permitted to extend discounts to retail investors, provided the details are disclosed in advance.
 
Similarly, banks often offer higher fixed deposit rates to senior citizens while some non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) provide marginally better returns to women depositors.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sebi proposes higher threshold, simpler rules for high-value debt entities

Sebi proposes incentives to boost retail participation in debt securities

Rupee slides for third session amid dollar demand; closes at 88.24/$

Stock Market close: Sensex jumps 567 pts; Nifty at 25,966; PSU bank, realty stocks lead gains

Sigachi Industries stock falls 4% after weak Q2; net profit down 50% YoY

Topics :SEBISebi normsMarket news

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story