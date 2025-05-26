Dar Credit & Capital IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing

Dar Credit and Capital IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for Dar Credit and Capital shares is expected to be finalised today, Monday, 26 May 2025. The The basis of allotment for Dar Credit and Capital shares is expected to be finalised today, Monday, 26 May 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) closed for bidding on Friday, 23 May 2025, receiving a strong response from investors. The issue was oversubscribed 106.09 times, driven primarily by demand from non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed to their reserved quota 208.45 times. This was followed by retail investors at 104.88 times and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 31.29 times.

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of NSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, investors can also follow the direct links given below to check the Dar Credit and Capital IPO allotment status online:

Check Dar Credit and Capital IPO allotment status on NSE:

Check Dar Credit and Capital IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies:

Also Read

Dar Credit and Capital GMP

On Monday, the unlisted shares of Dar Credit and Capital were trading at ₹76, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹16 or 26.7 per cent compared to the issue price of ₹60, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Dar Credit and Capital details

Dar Credit and Capital aims to raise ₹25.66 crore through the SME public offering comprising a fresh issue of 4.27 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), shares of Dar Credit and Capital will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹57 to ₹60 per equity share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,14,000 to subscribe for a minimum of one lot comprising 2,000 shares. High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) can bid for a minimum of two lots consisting of 4,000 shares with a minimum investment amount of ₹2,40,000.

Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar for the issue. GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

ALSO READ | Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO invites bids; GMP at 6%: Should you subscribe? According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds to augment its capital base and meet the general corporate purposes.

About Dar Credit and Capital

Incorporated in 1994, Dar Credit and Capital is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) offering personal loans, unsecured MSME loans and secured MSME Loans. The company offers credit solutions to low-income individuals, especially class-four (Group D) employees such as cleaners, sweepers and peons working in municipalities. It also provides credit to small-scale shopkeepers and vendors, strongly focusing on empowering women entrepreneurs.