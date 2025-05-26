Home / Markets / News / Dar Credit & Capital IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing

Dar Credit & Capital IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing

The unlisted shares of Dar Credit and Capital were trading at ₹76, commanding a GMP of ₹16 or 26.7 per cent compared to the issue price of ₹60

initial public offering, IPO
Shares of Dar Credit and Capital will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively May 28, 2025
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dar Credit and Capital IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for Dar Credit and Capital shares is expected to be finalised today, Monday, 26 May 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) closed for bidding on Friday, 23 May 2025, receiving a strong response from investors. The issue was oversubscribed 106.09 times, driven primarily by demand from non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed to their reserved quota 208.45 times. This was followed by retail investors at 104.88 times and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 31.29 times.
 
Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of NSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, investors can also follow the direct links given below to check the Dar Credit and Capital IPO allotment status online:
 
Check Dar Credit and Capital IPO allotment status on NSE:
https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
 
Check Dar Credit and Capital IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies:
https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Also Read

Nikita Papers IPO opens on May 27: Check price band, GMP, key dates, more

IPO calendar: 8 new issues, 4 listings to ignite primary markets next week

Dar Credit & Capital IPO closes today; subscription rises 17x, GMP at 26%

Dar Credit IPO Day 2 update: check subscription status, GMP, listing date

Unified Data-Tech IPO opens; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

Dar Credit and Capital GMP

On Monday, the unlisted shares of Dar Credit and Capital were trading at ₹76, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹16 or 26.7 per cent compared to the issue price of ₹60, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Dar Credit and Capital details

Dar Credit and Capital aims to raise ₹25.66 crore through the SME public offering comprising a fresh issue of 4.27 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), shares of Dar Credit and Capital will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. 
 
The company has set the price band in the range of ₹57 to ₹60 per equity share. Retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,14,000 to subscribe for a minimum of one lot comprising 2,000 shares. High-net-worth individuals (HNIs) can bid for a minimum of two lots consisting of 4,000 shares with a minimum investment amount of ₹2,40,000. 
 
Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar for the issue. GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds to augment its capital base and meet the general corporate purposes.  ALSO READ | Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO invites bids; GMP at 6%: Should you subscribe?

About Dar Credit and Capital

Incorporated in 1994, Dar Credit and Capital is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) offering personal loans, unsecured MSME loans and secured MSME Loans. The company offers credit solutions to low-income individuals, especially class-four (Group D) employees such as cleaners, sweepers and peons working in municipalities. It also provides credit to small-scale shopkeepers and vendors, strongly focusing on empowering women entrepreneurs. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Unified Data-Tech IPO closes today; check subscription, GMP, listing date

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex zooms 600 pts, Nifty near 25,050; auto, metal, realty stocks lead

Premium

Bond vigilantes stirred by US tax bill cloud foreign inflows to India

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO opens on May 26; check price band, GMP, key dates

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO invites bids; GMP at 6%: Should you subscribe?

Topics :Stock MarketNSE SME platformSME IPOsNSE EmergeIPOsIPO allotment

First Published: May 26 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story