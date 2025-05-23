Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO opens on May 26; check price band, GMP, key dates

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO: Aegis Vopak Terminals , a chemicals and oil storage and logistics solutions provider, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on May 26, 2025. The ₹2,600-crore issue comprises a fresh issue of 57.5 million shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), up to 75 per cent of the issue will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors. Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO price band, lot size

Aegis Vopak Terminals has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹223 to ₹235 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 63 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,049 to bid for one lot.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day before the issue opening date. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on or before Thursday, May 29, 2025. Shares of Aegis Vopak Terminals will be listed on both the exchanges, National Stock Exchange and BSE, tentatively on Monday, June 2, 2025.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO registrar, lead manager

Link Intime India is the registrar of the issue. ICICI Securities, BNP Paribas, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India, and HDFC Bank are the book-running lead managers.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company aims to utilise ₹2,016 crore for repayment or prepayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings and ₹671.3 crore for funding capital expenditure towards contracted acquisition of the cryogenic LPG terminal at Mangalore. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO GMP

The unlisted shares of Aegis Vopak Terminals were trading flat at ₹235, the upper price band as of 1:30 PM on Friday, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

About Aegis Vopak Terminals

Incorporated in 2013, Aegis Vopak Terminals builds, owns and operates a network of storage tank terminals and offers secure storage facilities and associated infrastructure for liquids such as petroleum, vegetable oil, lubricants, and various categories of chemicals and gases such as LPG, propane and butane. Currently, it owns and operates two LPG storage terminals across two Indian ports, and 18 liquid storage terminals across six Indian ports. The company has the largest storage capacity in India's LPG tank storage sector, contributing to approximately 11.50 per cent of the total national static capacity, as of December 31, 2024. Its business is categorised into two key segments - Gas Terminal Division and Liquid Terminal Division.

Aegis Vopak financial overview

In the nine-month period ended December 31, 2024, the company posted revenue from operations of ₹464.1 crore and PAT of ₹85.8 crore. In the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), Aegis Vopak reported revenue from operations of ₹561.7 crore, up 59 per cent from ₹353.3 crore in the previous fiscal. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹86.5 crore in FY24.