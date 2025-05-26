Unified Data-Tech IPO closes today; check subscription, GMP, listing date

Unified Data-Tech IPO Day 3 update, subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of Unified Data-Tech is set to close today, May 26, 2025. The public offering, which opened for subscription on Thursday, May 22, has received a decent response from investors so far. The NSE data suggests that the ₹144.47 crore offering of Unified Data-Tech received bids for 5,81,27,600 shares, against 37,85,200 shares on offer, resulting in an oversubscription of 15.36 times till 11:55 AM on Monday, May 26.

Among the individual categories, Non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the demand by oversubscribing the category reserved for them by 22.95 times. This was followed by retail investors, who bid for 18.33 times, and Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) for 2.43 times.

Unified Data-Tech IPO details

Unified Data-Tech IPO comprises an entirely offer for sale (OFS), with promoters Hiren Rajendra Mehta divesting up to 52,92,000 equity shares. The public offering is available at a price band of ₹260-273 per share, with a lot size of 400 shares.

Taking the upper end of the IPO price into consideration, a retail investor would require a minimum of ₹1,09,200 to bid for one lot or 400 shares of Unified Data-Tech IPO.

Unified Data-Tech IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Unified Data-Tech were commanding a solid premium in grey markets on Monday. Sources tracking grey market activities revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹383 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹110 per share or 40.29 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price.

Unified Data-Tech IPO timeline

As the subscription window closes today, the basis of allotment is likely to get finalised on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, with shares getting credited into demat accounts on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Shares of Unified Data-Tech are expected to list on the BSE SME tentatively on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Unified Data-Tech IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar for the Unified Data-Tech IPO, while Hem Securities is the sole book-running lead manager.

Unified Data-Tech IPO objective

Unified Data-Tech will not receive any proceeds from the public issue. "Our Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer (the “Offer Proceeds”) and all the Offer Proceeds will be received by the Promoter Selling Shareholder after the deduction of offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon, to be borne by the Promoter Selling Shareholder," the company said in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

About Unified Data-Tech

Incorporated in 2010, Unified Data-Tech is a technology company specialising in system integration, providing comprehensive IT solutions, including data centre infrastructure, virtualization, data protection, networking, cybersecurity, secure application delivery, etc. Unified Data-Tech's services cater to a wide range of industries, such as Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, IT, and IT-enabled services. Unified Data-Tech collaborates closely with clients to develop, implement, and manage cost-effective, secure, and high-performance IT solutions that meet their unique requirements, providing ongoing support to optimise their systems.