Data Patterns shares zoom 9% post Q2 show, nearly double from Jan lows

Data Patterns share price rallied over 9 per cent on Monday, snapping its three-day losing run, as investors focussed on the company's strong order book and projection of a strong second half of the fiscal year even though the Q2 PAT nearly halved.

The defence stock posted its earnings on Saturday. Following the announcement, Data Patterns' stock declined 1.6 per cent during the Muhurat trade on Sunday but bounced back in trade today.

On BSE, it rose to the day's high of ₹4,040.85, up 9.20 per cent over the last closing price of ₹3,700.10. From its 52-week low of ₹2,131, touched on January 27, 2026, it has rallied 90 per cent based on today's intraday peak.

As of 2.40 PM, Data Patterns' stock was up 8.8 per cent at ₹4024.80 apiece. Data Patterns Q2 results Data Patterns posted a profit after tax (PAT) of 21.97 crore in Q2 FY27 as against 49.19 crore in Q2 FY26, a reduction of 55.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY). ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, Nifty above 24,900; Nifty Bank rises 1% Total revenue for Q2 was Rs. 141.44 crore as against Rs. 313.40 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year, recording a decline of 55 per cent YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 31.44 crore in Q2FY27 as against 68.48 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025. However, the EBIDTA margin increased marginally from 22.3 per cent in Q2 FY26 to 23.6 per cent in Q2 FY27 due to better gross margins.

The order book at the end of the second half of the fiscal year remained strong at Rs. 1,742.07 Cr compared with 926.48 Cr on April 1. Further, the company said it has also negotiated orders worth Rs. 955.76 crore but is yet to receive them. Commenting on the weak performance in Q2 FY27, Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, Chairman & MD, signalled the impact of high base effect. "It was a more muted quarter from a revenue perspective, following the exceptionally strong execution in Q2FY26. With several programs milestones progressing and deliveries expected to pick up, we expect H2FY27 to be stronger than H1FY27, supported by our healthy order book and execution momentum," he added.