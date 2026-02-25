Datamatics Global Services slides 5% after liquidation of Netherlands unit

Shares of Datamatics Global Services Ltd. fell over 5 per cent after the company’s Netherlands-based step-down subsidiary was liquidated with effect from February 18.

The IT enabled services company's stock fell as much as 5.4 per cent during the day to ₹754.1 per share, the biggest intraday fall since February 20 this year. The Datamatics Global Services stock pared losses to trade 4.8 per cent lower at ₹758 apiece, compared to a 0.04 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 2:10 PM.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Shares of the company fell for the second straight session and currently trade at 2.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 6.5 per cent this year, compared to a 2 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Datamatics Global has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,493.86 crore.

Datamatics Global Services' Netherlands arm liquidated Datamatics Global Services said it has received a communication regarding the liquidation of its step-down subsidiary, Datamatics Global Services B.V., Netherlands. The liquidation has been made effective from February 18, 2026, the company said in an exchange filing. Datamatics Global Services Q3, outlook Datamatics Global Services reported a 51.04 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit to ₹36.38 crore for the quarter ended December 2025, compared with ₹74.31 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations, however, rose 19.89 per cent to ₹510.10 crore during the quarter, as against ₹425.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Datamatics is a Digital Technologies, Operations, and Experiences company that provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. ALSO READ | Usha Martin, Jai Balaji Industries shares jump up to 12% on heavy volumes With a complete digital approach, Datamatics portfolio spans across Digital Technology Solutions, Business Process Management and Engineering Services powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). It has established products in Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Intelligence and Automated Fare Collection. Datamatics remains well positioned to deliver sustainable performance over the long term. However, near-term softness in the Digital Experience segment, along with continued macroeconomic uncertainty, has led to a downward revision in estimates, according to Choice Broking.