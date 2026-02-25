Nifty Metal index rallies 3%; Vedanta, Lloyds, Nalco, SAIL rally up to 5%

Nifty Metal index movement today

Shares of metal companies, including ferrous and non-ferrous metals, were rising in trade on Wednesday with the Nifty Metal index rallying 3 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the intraday trade.

At 10:49 AM, the Nifty Metal index was ruling as the top gainer among sectoral indices, and was up 2.6 per cent, as compared to a 0.75-per cent rise in the Nifty 50.

Vedanta, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), National Aluminium Company (Nalco), Tata Steel, and Hindustan Zinc were up in the range of 3 per cent to 5 per cent.

What's driving metal stocks higher on Wednesday?

Vedanta share price today rallied 5 per cent to ₹732.35 after reports said global brokerage BoFA Securities upgraded the Anil Agarwal-owned mining conglomerate to 'Buy' from 'Neutral'. The brokerage firm also raised Vedanta's share price target by 75 per cent to ₹840 from ₹480 earlier.

In another development, Vedanta's Committee of Directors, on Wednesday, approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis worth up to ₹3,000 crore. The upgrade reportedly comes on the back of BoFA's bullish view on aluminium, supportive silver prices, and a healthy dividend yield of around 6 per cent. Additionally, reports suggest that BofA thinks significant deleveraging at the parent company has minimised the risk of an increase in brand-fee rate of inter-corporate loans.In another development, Vedanta's Committee of Directors, on Wednesday, approved the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis worth up to ₹3,000 crore. READ HERE

Separately, brokerage firm Nomura has initiated coverage on Lloyds Metals and Energy with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of ₹1,600.

The company, Nomura said, is transitioning into an integrated steel producer with a diversified revenue base, which makes the case for a 'meaningful upside'. CLICK HERE FOR REPORT