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Share price of Amber Enterprises
tumbled over 8 per cent to an intraday low of ₹6,202 on the BSE during Monday's intraday trading. Interestingly, today's sharp fall came a day after (Friday) the stock rallied more than 9 per cent following the Q2 results.
Amber Enterprises has been a laggard on the bourses, with the stock down nearly 7 per cent in the last one month, and declining as much as 15.6 per cent on a year-till-date (YTD) basis in 2026. In comparison, the broader Nifty 500 index was up 6.3 per cent in the past month, and down merely 0.7 per cent YTD.
The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹8,974 on May 7, 2026, and a 52-week low of ₹5,4001 on January 27, 2026.
At 2:05 PM on Monday, the stock quoted 8.2 per cent lower at ₹6,205 on trades of around 30,000 shares on the BSE. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex was up 0.3 per cent at 81,840.
Amber Enterprises Q2 earnings
Amber Enterprises net loss widened to ₹79.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2026 as against a loss of ₹48.73 crore reported in the quarter ended September 2025. The company's total income, however, surged 53.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,147.42 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹747.10 crore in Q2FY26.
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) increased by 30 per cent YoY to ₹127 crore, while the EBITDA margin contracted by 180 basis points (bps).
Analysts flag margin pressure
Analysts at Elara Securities caution that the margin pressure could hit Amber Enterprises outlook. The brokerage in the result update said, Q2 margins remained under tremendous pressure across all the segments on account of lag of at least a quarter in passing on price hikes in Room Air Conditioner (RACs) and fixed-price contracts in railways.
"Q2 EBITDA margins slipped 180 bps YoY to 3.7 per cent. Margin for the durables segment plunged 340 bps YoY to 0.3 per cent, and railways margins plummeted 1,150 bps YoY to 4.6 per cent," Elara said.
Electronics margin was the only positive, up 350 bps YoY to 9.3 per cent, likely due to operating leverage, gradual passing on commodity price hikes and favourable product mix, the brokerage noted.
Analyst said margin was strained in Q2 on account of lag in passing on commodity price inflation across all the segments and increase in forex loss, non-operational expenses and wage revision. The brokerage highlighted margin pressure in FY27 with electronics margin target cut by 50-100 bps, and other segments likely to see headwinds as well.
Elara Securities, however, maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock, and raised the target price ₹9,040 on 42x Sep FY28E P/E, stating that the new mobile venture provides robust top- and bottom-line visibility and reduces sales cyclicality.
Similarly despite flagging margin worries, analysts at Equirus Securities too have placed an 'Add' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹7,500 per share.
"Margin pressure is set to persist in 3QFY27. Copper Clad Laminates (CCL) prices continue to rise, with supply expected to normalise in 2-3 quarters. Half of 2QFY27's commodity cost increase has yet to be passed through, and acquisition accounting will add to raw material costs for another two quarters.
The brokerage cut FY27/FY28 PAT estimates by 42 per cent/28 per cent and EBITDA estimates by 12 per cent/6 per cent, reflecting weaker margins, lower other income and higher interest costs during a capex cycle with no subsidy offset until FY29.
Meanwhile, the company's subsidiary IL JIN Electronics (India) recently filed preliminary papers with the market regulator Sebi to raise ₹2,500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). READ MORE