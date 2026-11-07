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Home / Markets / IPO / Amber Enterprises arm IL JIN Electronics files DRHP for ₹2,500 crore IPO

Amber Enterprises arm IL JIN Electronics files DRHP for ₹2,500 crore IPO

The proposed IPO will comprise an entirely fresh issue, with proceeds earmarked for debt repayment, manufacturing equipment purchases and general corporate purposes

ipo, initial public offering

The funds will also be used to purchase plant, machinery, and equipment for its manufacturing units, as well as for general corporate purposes

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2026 | 2:27 PM IST

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IL JIN Electronics (India) Ltd, an arm of Amber Enterprises India Ltd, has filed preliminary papers with the market regulator Sebi to raise Rs 2,500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) dated November 6.

The company plans to use the proceeds to repay or prepay certain outstanding borrowings, including accrued interest, availed by the company and its subsidiaries, Ascent Circuits and Shogini Technoarts.

The funds will also be used to purchase plant, machinery, and equipment for its manufacturing units, as well as for general corporate purposes.

 

IL JIN Electronics is a vertically integrated, technology-driven electronics design and manufacturing company operating across four business verticals -- electronics manufacturing services (EMS), bare printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, power electronics and industrial automation.

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The company is a subsidiary of Amber Enterprises India Ltd, a major player in India's room air-conditioner original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) industry.

IL JIN Electronics operates 11 manufacturing facilities, including 10 in India and one in Israel. Its Indian facilities are located in Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, Pune in Maharashtra, Chennai and Hosur in Tamil Nadu, and Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Six additional manufacturing facilities are currently under construction and are expected to support its future capacity expansion.

On the financial front, IL JIN Electronics' revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,268.47 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,240.41 crore in FY24. Its EBITDA grew from Rs 321.07 crore in FY26 from Rs 71.42 crore in FY24.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, Axis Capital and Jefferies India have been appointed as the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies will act as the registrar to the IPO.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Amber Enterprises Amber Enterprises India IPOs

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First Published: Nov 07 2026 | 2:27 PM IST