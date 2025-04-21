DCX Systems shares soar 11% on JV deal with ELTA Systems; check detail here

The northward movement in the DCX Systems share price came following the company's announcement that it has executed a Joint Venture Agreement with IAI’s ELTA Systems, Israel, and its group companies for the purpose of establishing a Joint venture company (JVC) in India for conducting business in the areas of airborne maritime radar system, fire control radar system, and other radar systems for airborne and land applications under 'Make in India' projects. Shares of DCX Systems were in demand on the bourses on Monday, April 21, 2025. The company's share price climbed 11.15 per cent to ₹275 apiece on the NSE during intra-day trade on Monday.The northward movement in the DCX Systems share price came following the company's announcement that it has executed a Joint Venture Agreement with IAI’s ELTA Systems, Israel, and its group companies for the purpose of establishing a Joint venture company (JVC) in India for conducting business in the areas of airborne maritime radar system, fire control radar system, and other radar systems for airborne and land applications under 'Make in India' projects.

According to the regulatory filing, the proposed shareholding of the JVA is DCX at 37 per cent and ELTA Group at 63 per cent.

ELTA will provide an exclusive license of the technology to the JVC in India for Make in India Projects excluding G2G and G2C projects.

Initially, the board of the JVC shall comprise 4 directors, out of which 3 shall be ELTA directors and 1 shall be a DCX Director. "Upon full investment by DCX in the JV Company, the board of the JVC shall comprise 5 directors, of which 3 shall be ELTA Directors and 2 shall be DCX directors," DCX Systems said in a regulatory filing.

DCX Systems is an Indian defense manufacturing company that offers electronic systems and cable harness manufacturing services for domestic and international clients. The company provides system integration, product assembly, and testing services for complex systems like radar, electronic warfare, and missile systems. DCX Systems has capabilities to manufacture high-end microwave modules and cable assemblies for various applications, including aerospace, defense, and medical industries. As of April 21, DCX Systems' market capitalization stands at ₹2,993.84 crore on the NSE.

DCX Systems shares have declined nearly 13 per cent year-to-date. In contrast, the Nifty50 has advanced nearly 1.5 per cent during the same period.

The company's shares have a 52-week range of ₹451.90–200.10 per share on the NSE.

At around 02:55 PM on Monday, shares of DCX Systems were quoted trading at ₹268.78 per share, up 8.64 per cent from its previous close of ₹247.41.