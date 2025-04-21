JSW Steel shares gained 3.6 per cent in trade on Monday, logging an intraday high at ₹1,044.35 per share on BSE. The stock gained after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) disposed off the matter of alleged noncompliance with environmental norms at company's Dolvi Plant.

"We would like to update that the NGT has pronounced an order on April 17, 2025, disposing off the matter stating that activities of the company are in compliance with the laws and therefore have not imposed any penalty or damages on the company," the filing read.

It added: NGT has directed completion of the voluntary environment protection and restoration measures, being undertaken by the company through planation etc, and also by way of CSR activities, within a period of one year.

According to its official website, JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified US$ 24 billion JSW Group, is not only a leading steel manufacturing company in India but also recognized as the best steel company in India. As one of India's prominent business houses, JSW Group has interests in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports, and venture capital.

Over the last three decades, it has evolved from a single manufacturing unit to become India’s premier integrated Steel plant with a capacity of 35.7 MTPA in India and the USA (including 6 MTPA under commissioning in India). The company's next growth phase aims to expand its total capacity to 38.5 MTPA by FY25. Located in Vijayanagar, Karnataka, JSW Steel's manufacturing unit is the largest single-location steel-producing facility in India, boasting a capacity of 17.5 MTPA. (5 MTPA capacity at Vijayanagar under commissioning)

In one year, shares of JSW Steel gained 17.7 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of 6.6 per cent.